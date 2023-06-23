Pros and cons of Indiana Pacers taking Ben Sheppard of Belmont basketball in 2023 NBA draft

The Indiana Pacers selected Belmont basketball guard Ben Sheppard Thursday with the No. 26 pick in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft.

The 6-foot-6 Sheppard was a three-year starter and became only the third player from Belmont ever drafted joining Dylan Windler (first round, Cleveland 2019) and Joe Gaines (sixth round, Portland 1972). Sheppard led Belmont in scoring (18.8 points) and was second in rebounding (5.2) this past season.

He was a finalist for the Lou Henson National Player of the Year award, posted 29 double-figure scoring games, including 12 games with 20 or more points.

Feb 24, 2022; Murray, Kentucky, USA; Belmont Bruins guard Ben Sheppard (22) drives past Murray State Racers guard Carter Collins (13) during first half at CFSB Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

The positives

Belmont moved from the Ohio Valley Conference to the Missouri Valley Conference in 2022-23 and facing stiffer competition on a more consistent basis benefited Sheppard. He became a more physical and versatile player and a better scorer on his way to making the All-MVC first team and all-defense team. He was the only player in the conference to make both teams and also was runner-up for the conference's Larry Bird player of the year award.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Sheppard showed off the improvement he made at the NBA Combine when he led all scorers with 25 points on 8 of 10 shooting in the first game. He continued to play well and turn heads of NBA scouts with his aggressiveness and unique athleticism after that.

The negatives

As solid as the competition was in the MVC, Sheppard still was not exposed to top level opponents on a night in, night out basis as many of the other players in the draft were. Belmont also did not play a difficult non-conference schedule as it has in the past.

In some of the Bruins' biggest games opposing defenses were able to give Sheppard trouble shooting. He was held to five points on 2 of 16 shooting in a loss to Chattanooga, was 6 of 19 in a loss to Lipscomb and 7 of 15 in a loss to Furman.

Advertisement

Sheppard won't be the primary focus in the NBA as he was in each of those games, which should help him.

He also needs to pack on some more muscle to his 195-pound frame.

What else to know

Sheppard is versatile enough to be a wing or point guard in the NBA. That helped him improve his draft stock.

The New Orleans Pelicans, Golden State Warriors, Utah Jazz and Atlanta Hawks brought him in for pre-draft workouts.

BEN SHEPPARD HAS BELMONT IN MVC MIX: With Ben Sheppard, Belmont basketball has a shot at Missouri Valley Conference title

Among his notable performances, Sheppard scored a career-high 41 points at Tennessee Tech, a conference season-high 35 points at Murray State and 33 points against Middle Tennessee State.He also proved to be a clutch player by making the game-winning shot at Bradley, game-winning free throws against Indiana State and scored eight points in 100-seconds to give Belmont the lead late against Indiana State in the MVC quarterfinals.

Advertisement

Reach Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on Twitter @MikeOrganWriter.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Indiana Pacers pick Belmont basketball’s Ben Sheppard in 2023 NBA Draft