Pros, cons of Green Bay Packers picking South Carolina's Kingsley Enagbare in NFL Draft

South Carolina defensive end Kingsley "J.J." Enagbare stands behind that the college film he's put together is a more accurate representative of the player he is.

With the 179th overall pick in the fifth round, the Green Bay Packers have afforded the Atlanta native the opportunity to prove his subpar testing numbers for this position were an apparition.

"I feel like my film most importantly shows what I am capable of doing and the kind of impact I am capable of having at the next level," Enagbare said following his Pro Day workout on South Carolina's campus.

The positives

South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Kingsley Enagbare (1) gets blocked by an Eastern Illinois Panthers during the first quarter of an NCAA Football game at Williams-Brice Stadium, in Columbia on September 4, 2021.

Enagbare is one of the more physically imposing edge rushers in the 2022 NFL Draft (6-4, 271) and for the better part of his collegiate career, has played more athletic than he looks.

His long arms and strength have allowed Enagbare to jolt SEC offensive tackles off the ball to create separate to speed rush passed them to get to the quarterback.

And Enagbare is a finisher at the attack, proven by his 13 career sacks and 22 total tackles-for-loss.

The concerns

South Carolina defensive end Kingsley Enagbare (1) looks over the line of scrimmage during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 45-20. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

It's hard to overlook Enagbare's poor testing numbers in speed and agility drills he had at both the NFL Combine and at USC's Pro Day in March. During the draft leadup, Enagbare looked slow, running 4.8 40-yard dashes as well as high numbers in the three-cone and shuttle drills.

The Gamecocks edge rusher also had a propensity to disappear during games and was inconsistent with his impact on the field.

At South Carolina, he wasn't heavily involved in stopping the run at times.

Final thoughts

South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Kingsley Enagbare (1) pumps up the crowd on a third down during the first half against the Eastern Illinois Panthers at Williams-Brice Stadium, in Columbia on September 4, 2021.

Enagbare has more questions about his game now than he did when he declared in December for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Had it not been for his struggles during the testing period, Enagbare might would've been a late, first-round draft choice.

Now, he'll spend the better part of his early NFL career erasing the doubts scouts have about him.

