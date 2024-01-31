Pros and Cons: Should the Giants sign Zack Moss?

New York’s running game has leaned heavily on Saquon Barkley over the past few years, but – for the second offseason in a row – whether he will return is uncertain.

Barkley and the Giants eventually compromised before this past season on a one-year pact that kept him around for 2023, but he’s a free agent once again and all bets are off as to whether he’ll be tagged, signed long-term or allowed to walk.

Whether or not Barkley returns, the Giants need reinforcements at the running back position with Matt Breida also a free agent and Eric Gray failing to make much of an impact in his rookie season.

One of the most intriguing options set to hit the open market is former Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss. Could he be a target for the Giants?

Let's break down the pros and cons...

Pros



Breakout year

Moss, the former third-round pick, was acquired in a trade by the Colts in 2022 and got a chance to start at the end of the season when Jonathan Taylor suffered an ankle injury. He performed well, capping off the year with the first 100-yard game of his career in the season finale against the Houston Texans.

In 2023, Taylor began the year on the PUP list, so Moss once again had a chance to shine. Despite missing the opener due to an arm injury, Moss racked up well over 500 yards in his first four games of the season, including an impressive 165-yard, two touchdown display against the Tennessee Titans.

Once Taylor was back up to speed, Moss saw his workload reduced, but still ended the season with almost 800 rushing yards to eclipse his career high. Heading into free agency, Moss has everyone wondering if he can maintain that early-season production over a full year and prove himself to be capable of carrying the load.

Value and upside

The 2023 season was the first time Moss had rushed for more than 500 yards in a season, so he can’t necessarily demand a starter-level deal on the open market. However, if he is capable of maintaining his production levels over the course of an entire season as the No. 1 back, he could prove to be a bargain.

Moss could also be amendable to an incentive-laden deal, which would mean that the team acquiring him would be protected against overpaying in the event the deal doesn’t work out.

Entering his prime

Moss is only 26 years old, so he’s about to enter his physical prime. While this means he’s just 10 months younger than Barkley, he should have a lot more tread on his tires because Barkley has touched the ball almost three times as much as Moss has in their careers so far.

Cons

One-year wonder?



Teams will often be skeptical when a player has a career year in his contract season. Is that sustainable, or will the player be less motivated to train and prepare as hard once he has secured a long-term deal?

Moss also benefited from a Colts offensive line that is one of the best run-blocking units in the NFL, which is not something that can be said of the Giants unit, although it figures to be upgraded in the offseason.

Size and Durability

At 5-9 and 205 pounds, Moss is much smaller than Barkley, who is listed at 6-0 and 232 pounds. He therefore is less well-equipped to handle the same kind of workload, especially over the course of a full season, and may not be able to grind out some of the tough yardage at the end of games that Barkley was known to do.

Moss has also missed 13 games in his career, including three last season. Therefore, if the Giants are going to bring him in as the starter, they will probably also need to improve their running back depth.

Passing game downgrade

Although Moss is a smaller back with some pass-catching skills, he offers less than Barkley did in the passing game with just 523 receiving yards in four seasons. Barkley has racked up over 2,000 receiving yards in his six years with the Giants.

Moss held up quite well in pass protection last year and has clearly worked hard to improve that aspect of his game. However, Barkley is one of the better backs in the league in this area, so that could be another thing that is downgraded by bringing in Moss to replace him.

Verdict

Moss makes more sense as a target if the Giants are looking to replace Barkley rather than supplement him if he returns. Signing Moss to a multi-year deal in addition to the high level of salary they’d need to pay to bring Barkley back would seem like too much of an investment to be making at the running back position.

Should Barkley depart, then Moss has to be near the top of the list of potential replacements. He brings a lot of upside and could prove to be good value. However, he’s not necessarily a sure thing.