Pros and Cons: Should Giants sign offensive lineman Kevin Dotson?

The Giants’ offensive line was a problem in 2023, especially in the first half of the season as they dealt with multiple injuries and lineup changes.

Five different players made starts at guard last season, with three of the five now out of contract. Marcus McKethan and Mark Glowinski remain under contract, but the team is sure to look for upgrades at both guard positions.

One offensive lineman set to hit the open market is Los Angeles Rams guard Kevin Dotson, who was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Rams last year. Could he be a target for the Giants?

Let's break down the pros and cons...

Pros



Experience

Dotson was a fourth-round draft pick for the Steelers in 2020 and has been a full-time starter for the past three years. In all, he’s made 44 career starts, establishing himself as an upper-echelon starter. He still seems to be ascending as he is set to enter his prime at 27 years old. Dotson has also played extensively on both sides of the formation at the guard position.

Talent

Dotson settled in well with the Rams and was eventually ranked as the league’s second-best guard in terms of his run blocking grade from analysis site Pro Football Focus. It was his most dominant and consistent season so far in terms of his run blocking as he is big and powerful with solid fundamentals and good smarts and instincts.

The veteran has always been solid in pass protection as well, and displayed improved on-field discipline in 2023 as he committed just two penalties -- a major improvement from 2022 when he had 12. He did give up four sacks and the highest pressure rate of his career with the Rams in 2023, though.



Scheme Fit

The Rams reinvented their running game during the 2023 season, which meant Dotson was a perfect fit for their gap scheme. This should mean he’s also a good fit for the Giants’ system. The Rams were 11th in the NFL for rushing yards in 2023, five spots ahead of New York.

Cons



Potential Cost

Pro Football Focus projects Dotson’s next contract to be worth $69 million over the next four seasons, which would be the fourth-highest guard contract in the NFL based on average annual salary. While he’s yet to be selected to a Pro Bowl, this will presumably be one of his goals over the next few seasons.

Durability Concerns

Dotson has only started all 17 games once in his career so far. He missed the second half of the 2021 season with an ankle injury and had a shoulder injury this year in training camp, which caused him to miss the first three games of the season and also limited him to playing at the end of the season and in the playoffs.

If the Giants are going to give Dotson a contract near the top of the market, they’ll need to be able to rely on him to be a mainstay for them on offense.

Verdict



Adding Dotson will not come cheap but he’s a player who will fit into their system and should elevate their offensive line by being an upgrade over any of their current guards while also provididing stability to strengthen the unit’s cohesion and chemistry.

As Dotson is about to enter his prime, he’s a player who could continue to ascend and develop further into a Pro Bowl-level player. However, the Giants will expect elite performance if they’re going to make him their big free agent addition of this offseason.