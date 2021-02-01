Pros and Cons: Should Giants draft dynamic Florida TE Kyle Pitts?

Florida TE Kyle Pitts

CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson was the latest who put together a mock draft and had Florida TE Kyle Pitts landing on the Giants in the 2021 NFL Draft. He isn’t the only one, as many outlets have predicted the 6-foot-6, 240-pound tight end finding his way to New York.

But why exactly?

The Giants already have a play-making tight end in place, Evan Engram, who was just selected to his first career Pro Bowl. There are also other needs for GM Dave Gettleman to fill, specifically off the edge on defense and wide receiver.

However, Pitt is a dynamic player that doesn’t necessarily fit into one box on a roster. He could easily work his way around the offense, so that begs the question: Are there more pros than cons to drafting him? Or vice versa?

Let’s take a look at the prospect of Pitts wearing the blue and white next season, and whether or not it would be a good move for the Giants:

PROS

Unnatural has been a word thrown out there by many because what Pitts can do on a field doesn’t match his size. His acceleration off the snap is that of a wideout. His catching range is far beyond what most would expect. And more importantly, Pitts has a route tree that is extremely polished – something that makes him very NFL ready.

There is also the flare for the dramatic, the contested catch or unreal leaping grab that wows fans and coaches alike. When Kyle Trask threw a ball his way, there was a very high chance that Pitts would catch it no matter where it might have been relative to his body.

Because of that athletic ability, the Giants don’t have to just keep Pitts inside. It would be up to OC Jason Garrett to figure out ways to incorporate Pitts into different packages, whether it’s two tight ends with him and Engram, or splitting out wide. There’s no need to keep him in one bubble.

Drafting Pitts may also solve the wide receiver need – if the Giants didn’t grab an established No. 1 in free agency already. And even if they did bring in a Chris Godwin or Kenny Golladay, Pitts still can be another weapon for Daniel Jones to utilize. Just like that the Giants have multiple options to get creative with and have a dynamic offense that the modern NFL requires to keep up with teams like the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs.

And one more note: If the Giants don’t feel like extending Engram after this season (he’s on his fifth-year option at the moment), Pitts could slide right into his role to save money for other needs on the roster.

CONS

Engram may have had a Pro Bowl season, but questions involving his drops this year and inconsistent play shadowed that. Jones could have the ball right on his chest and it wasn’t a sure thing that he could haul it in.

But it could’ve just been a blip, and Engram may return to his normal self in 2021 as long as health remains on his side. If that’s the case, then why did the Giants draft Pitts? That pick could’ve been used to take a top edge rusher or linebacker to work alongside Blake Martinez. Maybe even an offensive tackle to shore up the right side with Andrew Thomas on the left would’ve been better.

There’s also the lack of faith in Garrett, who is old school by nature in his offensive play calling, to get creative with Pitts. The Florida product needs an OC that can utilize his skillset in different ways to maximize his potential, and though he’s had success with tight end like Jason Witten in the past, Pitts is a whole different animal. Can Garrett pull out all the stops to get the most out of Pitts within the offense?

There are “ifs” involved here, and you don’t want that at No. 11 overall. Your first-round selection is one that you need confidence will make an immediate impact – not one to take a flyer on. Pitts might be worth it, but tight end isn’t a necessity right now.

VERDICT

If I’m in Gettleman’s shoes, I only draft Pitts if I believe Garrett will be able to get the best out of him. The only reason Pitts should be thought of at this pick is because a free agent wide receiver No. 1 has already joined Big Blue. To round out the weapons for Jones, Pitts would come in and give him no excuses about guys not being open when he drops back.

He has the skill set to be that matchup nightmare Engram has already shown he can be. Imagine two of them on the inside, an established top dawg on the outside along with Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, while Saquon Barkley runs out of the backfield? It’s a lethal bunch that has depth – something the Giants desperately need on offense.

If Garrett can make it work with Pitts’ level of versatility, he should be high on their list if he falls to them at No. 11. If there’s an ounce of doubt, go in another direction.