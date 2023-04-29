Pros and cons of New England Patriots taking Jackson State's Isaiah Bolden in 2023 NFL Draft

Jackson State football defensive back Isaiah Bolden was selected by the New England Patriots in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday. Bolden is by being chosen with the 245th pick.

Bolden had 30 solo tackles, 14 assisted tackles and seven pass breakups while playing for JSU coach Deion Sanders. Bolden excelled on special teams as a kickoff returner. In his junior season, he led the nation (both FBS and FCS) in kickoff return average at 36.9 per return and tied for FCS lead with kickoff returns.

The positives

Bolden almost certainly himself made some money on his pro day at Jackson State. With 27 NFL scouts in attendance, Bolden turned in a blistering 4.31-second 40-yard dash and 1.54-second 10-yard split, registered a 38-inch vertical jump, and had a 10-foot-9 broad jump.

"Bolden is a phenomenal football player," JSU football coach T.C. Taylor said. "There is a reason why NFL scouts are looking at those guys. Look at Isaiah Bolden, he's a 6-foot-3 corner that can run, and he put on for the scouts a 4.3 40-yard dash on his pro day jumped close to 40 inches."

The concerns

In his five college seasons between Florida State and Jackson State, Bolden appeared in 40 games but served primarily as a rotational player: he has only 13 starts on his résumé, with 11 coming in his 2022 senior campaign. With a lack of starts, Bolden may need time to develop and will have to contribute on special teams.

ISAIAH BOLDEN IMPROVES DRAFT DAY STOCK Former Jackson State football player Isaiah Bolden improves NFL Draft stock at Pro Day

JSU IS IN REBUILD MODE AFTER TRANSFERS How Jackson State football is in rebuild mode with graduation losses, Deion Sanders' departure

Final thoughts

Bolden will not lack the skills in facing NFL receivers. He will have the confidence and attitude to match up with the other teams best receiver. Bolden's fluidity, length and quickness will allow him to play every down. At 6-foot-2, and 202-pounds, he can play the slot receiver along with any other defensive back positions. Bolden has an opportunity to have a long career.

Bolden is the second player drafted in the Sanders coaching era followed by James Houston by the Detroit Lions last year. Bolden is the 101st NFL Draft pick from Jackson State, which has produced Pro Football Hall of Famers in Walter Payton, Jackie Slater, Lem Barney and Robert Brazile.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: New England Patriots select Jackson State's Isaiah Bolden in NFL Draft