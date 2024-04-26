Pros and cons of Detroit Lions picking Alabama football’s Terrion Arnold in 2024 NFL Draft

Terrion Arnold is officially an NFL rookie after being picked by the Detroit Lions in the 2024 NFL draft.

Arnold becomes the latest defensive back to have played for Nick Saban to hear his name called. Prior to 2023, 25 Alabama defensive backs had been selected in the draft after playing under Saban.

Arnold is a cornerback from Tallahassee, Florida, having played for John Paul II Catholic school. He also shined as a basketball player in high school but stuck with football.

Here's what Arnold brings to the Lions, based on his career with Alabama football.

What Terrion Arnold brings to xpro teamx in 2024 NFL Draft

Arnold is an athletic cornerback with impressive ball skills who’s not afraid to tackle or make plays in the run game. He’s got a big personality, and he makes the plays to back it up. He was a safety in high school, but he transitioned to cornerback in college. In 2021, he redshirted. Then, after an up-and-down season in 2022 at the position, he became one of the nation’s best players in 2023. Arnold went from a benching his first season playing cornerback to becoming an elite corner in 2023. As a result, he was named a first-team All-American by the Associated Press. He also received second-team All-America honors from multiple outlets.

Terrion Arnold highlights, strengths, weaknesses at Alabama football

Arnold tied the SEC lead for interceptions and passes defended in 2023. He picked off a number of passes in big games, including against LSU, Ole Miss and Auburn; he had two interceptions against Auburn, one in the first half and one in the second. Arnold’s second interception in that game sealed the win for Alabama right after the famous fourth-and-31 touchdown from Jalen Milroe to Isaiah Bond. Arnold almost returned that interception for a touchdown as time expired. His ball skills, agility and speed are among his best attributes. Arnold doesn't have many weaknesses, but consistency will be key to further develop his game.

Terrion Arnold stats with Alabama football

2023: 63 tackles, 1 sack, 1 FF, 5 INT, 12 PD; 2022: 45 tackles, 1 FR, 1 INT, 8 PD

Terrion Arnold NFL comparison

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein compared Arnold to Marshon Lattimore. Touchdown Wire's Doug Farrar made the same comparison.

