Pros and cons of Commanders picking LSU football's Jayden Daniels in 2024 NFL Draft

The Washington Commanders selected LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels with the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday.

Daniels played the last two seasons in Baton Rouge and is the most recent Heisman Trophy winner, throwing for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns with just four interceptions and led FBS in quarterback rating at 208. In his first season at LSU, he helped guide the Tigers to the SEC West Division championship and to the SEC Championship Game against Georgia.

Here's everything you need to know about Daniels.

What Jayden Daniels brings to Commanders in 2024 NFL Draft

Daniels is a dual threat quarterback that has a strong arm and elite speed when in the open field. His recognition of when to stay in the pocket versus when to tuck and run is one of the separating factors for Daniels. He improved his passing and ability to read defenses from his first year at LSU to his second, which helped him earn the Heisman Trophy.

Jayden Daniels' highlights with LSU football

Winning the Heisman Trophy headlines an extensive, decorated college career for Daniels. He's the only player in FBS history with 12,000 yards passing and 3,000 yards rushing. Daniels set the SEC record with 606 total yards in LSU's win over Florida in 2023.

Jayden Daniels stats at LSU football

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound quarterback from San Bernardino, California, had 12,749 yards passing, 3,307 yards rushing, 106 passing touchdowns and 34 rushing touchdowns in college.

What NFL scouts see in Jayden Daniels

Daniels impressed when he got the chance to workout in front of NFL scouts at LSU's Pro Day back in March. His short to intermediate passes were dialed in and accurate. His timing with receivers were what scouts wanted to see along with the expansive tree of throws left them impressed.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Commanders draft Jayden Daniels in 2024 NFL Draft: Pros, cons of pick