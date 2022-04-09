Pros and cons of Colts selecting WR with their first pick

The Indianapolis Colts front office is currently finalizing their big board for the upcoming NFL draft.

They will go through their own mock drafts while they try their best to make an educated guess on who will be available when they are finally on the clock.

The passing attack needs a jolt of energy after lacking any threat to opposing secondaries in 2021. There is plenty of talent again at the position in the draft so there will be some eye-catching prospects that Frank Reich could have his eye on come late April when Indianapolis will submit their first draft card.

Assuming the Colts stay at No. 42 overall for their first pick, here are the pros and cons of selecting a wide receiver at that spot:

Pro: Giving Matt Ryan a weapon

Frank Reich knows that he can bet on getting production from Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman Jr. but there needs to be another consistent piece in the offense that Matt Ryan can rely on.

While that very well could be a player that is currently on the roster, it doesn’t hurt to add some competition to the receiving corps to help increase the odds of it happening. Ryan found early success in his career with the trio of Julio Jones, Roddy White, and Tony Gonzalez.

Plus he would later go on to win the MVP with Julio Jones, Mohamed Sanu, and Austin Hooper. Even though Taylor doesn’t significantly impact the passing attack, adding in another reliable player with him and Pittman Jr. can help Ryan find success in his first season with Indianapolis.

Con: Takes away snaps from receivers currently on the roster

If the Colts would go on later to select a receiver at some point in the draft then it still could take away snaps from some of the promising receivers on the roster. But if Chris Ballard were to select a receiver with his first pick then there is a belief that the player can make an impact in his rookie season and Frank Reich would have a plan for him in the offense.

If that prospect can deliver on his talent then of course that is the logical move, but if the player is unable to pick up the offense in year one then he’s taking away valuable snaps to the other younger players in the receiving room.

Story continues

This is a big year for the development for Mike Strachan, Ashton Dulin, and Dezmon Patmon.

Pro: Prepping for the future

Chris Ballard and Frank Reich have their beliefs in the receivers on the roster but it isn’t a lock that they will hit on their upside this year and beyond. The future of this position group is currently up in the air.

Parris Campbell and Ashton Dulin will be free agents after this season. Mike Strachan and Dezmon Patmon are locked in their contracts beyond 2022 but it isn’t a guarantee that both day three selections are going to blossom into a long-term solution for the Colts.

There isn’t a worry about Michael Pittman Jr.’s performance on the field but the eventual contract he could command down the road is. Pittman Jr. will be entering the final year of his contract in 2023 and he could be eyeballing the booming receiver market that the NFL is currently having.

A selection at receiver with the first pick can give more cushion on having talent hit this season and having players for the future after the conclusion of the 2022 season.

Con: Likely eliminates bringing in a veteran

Chris Ballard has been open about how he wants to see what the Colts have in the group of young receivers that he feels strongly about their potential. I understand his sentiment about his belief in the group and I share the same feeling, especially with Mike Strachan.

With that being said, Indianapolis needs a threat in the passing attack that can deliver this season. Instead of looking at what is behind the door at the draft, Ballard could shift his focus on bringing in a veteran receiver to the group. This move could still give a chance for the young players to further their development.

A veteran could have his snaps managed to keep him healthy which gets those players on the field. Plus his experience can be leaned on by the youth in the locker room. Going for the sure thing might be the better route than a rookie they are asking a lot out of in year one. Players like T.Y. Hilton, Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, and A.J. Green are still on the market.

Potential Options at No. 42

One of the benefits of having a deep class at receiver makes it more likely that an impact player at the position could be available at No. 42. That way Chris Ballard doesn’t have to trade away any draft assets to acquire a prospect that the front office is high on.

Christian Watson has a lot of buzz surrounding his name and he could even creep into the backend of the first round. His athletic traits give him a great opportunity to find success at the next level and can also help out in special teams during his rookie season.

George Pickens can bring that big body presence for Matt Ryan and the speed that can still take the top off a defense.

Skyy Moore is an intriguing prospect that is very explosive and can pick up chunk yards with his speed in the open field.

Those are just a few of the many talented receivers that will be available on Day 2 of the NFL draft. Players like Jahan Dotson, Calvin Austin III, John Metchie III and Alec Pierce could be available on the board.

Regardless if it is with the first pick or one of the following selections, Ballard will have plenty of options to choose from in this class.

1

1