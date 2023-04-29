Pros and cons of the Cleveland Browns taking Missouri football's Isaiah McGuire in 2023 NFL Draft

Missouri football’s Isaiah McGuire was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. McGuire was drafted 126th overall.

The defensive end became the eighth Tiger player to be drafted into the NFL since Eli Drinkwitz took over as Missouri’s head coach before the 2020 season. McGuire started his MU tenure in 2019 under former head coach Barry Odom, after coming to Columbia from Tulsa, Ok., where he played at Union High School.

McGuire finished his Tiger career with 16.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and 116 total tackles.

The positives

McGuire’s effort and urgency are outstanding. He’s known as a wonderful teammate and was voted a captain by Missouri players his final season.

He’s also shown clear improvement over his three season in Columbia and doesn’t appear to have hit his ceiling yet. Standing at six foot four and weighing in at 274 pounds, McGuire has the needed physical tools for the league, especially given his 4.76 second 40-yard dash time at the combine.

Missouri captain and defensive end Isaiah McGuire is seen before Missouri's season-opening win over Lousiana Tech on Sept. 1, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.

McGuire has shown a solid understanding of rush angles, and has been a force against the run, racking up 31 tackles for loss throughout his career. He can set the edge as well as anyone in college football, and disrupts plays using his rip move and active hands.

The concerns

Given his body type, McGuire makes sense as both a defensive end and an outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme. However, He hasn’t had the reps at linebacker to show NFL teams he is ready to make an impact at that position.

He went through coverage drills at his pro day in an attempt to show scouts he had the fluidity needed to play linebacker if need be.

“I felt a little bit more fluid in those today than I did in Indianapolis,” McGuire said. “We kind of did a little bit (of coverage) last year with coach (Blake) Baker."

Missouri defensive lineman Isaiah McGuire warms up before running a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. The event is a moneymaking machine for the league, another interview/audition for players and a job fair for unemployed coaches looking for a new opportunity, but how necessary it is depends on who is answering the question. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Final thoughts

We haven’t seen McGuire’s final form yet. He has room for improvement and could grow into a solid NFL contributor at defensive end or outside linebacker.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Cleveland Browns pick Missouri's Isaiah McGuire in 2023 NFL Draft