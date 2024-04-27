Pros and cons of Cleveland Browns picking Mississippi State's Nathaniel Watson in 2024 NFL Draft

Mississippi State football linebacker Nathaniel Watson was selected by the Cleveland Browns with the 206th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday. He's the first MSU linebacker drafted since Willie Gay Jr. and Brian Cole were taken in 2020.

Here's what Watson brings to the Browns, based on our own observations from his tenure at Mississippi State:

What Nathaniel Watson brings to the Browns in 2024 NFL Draft

As his prolonged career with Mississippi State progressed, Watson developed into an athletic linebacker with a knack of knowing where to be ahead of time on the field.

Watson is a product of Maplesville, Alabama, who spent six seasons with the Bulldogs. Across his career, he collected 379 tackles, 21 sacks, three forced fumbles and two interceptions. He finished second in the SEC with 114 tackles in 2022 before leading the conference with 137 tackles last season.

In his final season, Watson earned All-SEC and All-American honors from various publications.

Nathaniel Watson's highlights, strengths, weaknesses at Mississippi State football

His best season came in 2023 when he finished tied with Dallas Turner for the most sacks in the SEC, though Watson played two fewer games than the Alabama standout, who was taken in the first round Thursday. Watson went from a tackle-collector to an explosive playmaker in the backfield.

It took four years for Watson to emerge as a consistent contributor for Mississippi State. His best season came courtesy of an extra season of eligibility granted to athletes by the NCAA because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It remains unclear how players with longer college careers than usual will develop in the NFL.

Nathaniel Watson 2023 stats at Mississippi State football

12 games

137 tackles

13 tackles for loss

10 sacks

2 forced fumbles

Nathaniel Watson potential in NFL

Watson has the intelligence and athleticism to have a successful NFL career. At MSU, he proved he could play a majority of snaps at the SEC level. If he's healthy and maintains strong stamina, it's likely he'll turn into a playmaker on Sundays.

