Pros and cons of Chicago Bears taking Tennessee football’s Darnell Wright in 2023 NFL Draft

Tennessee football’s Darnell Wright was selected by the Chicago Bears with the 10th overall pick in first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He is the first Tennessee player picked in the first round since Derek Barnett went to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017.

Wright is a 6-foot-5, 333-pound offensive tackle from Huntingdon, West Virginia. He was an All-SEC first-team selection for the Vols in 2023.

The positives

Wright has undeniable talent. He was a 5-star recruit out of high school and an SEC All-Freshman pick in 2019. He's a mauler with good feet and a powerful finish to his blocks.

But Wright didn’t reach his potential until late in his college career. He didn’t allow a sack in his final 19 games while facing elite pass rushers in the SEC and anchoring the line for Tennessee’s No. 1-ranked offense.

Wright started to get first-round consideration when he stifled Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson in Tennessee’s 52-49 win over the Crimson Tide. Holding LSU's B.J. Ojulari and Clemson's Bryan Bresee in check didn't hurt his case either.

The concerns

In his Tennessee career, Wright made 42 starts, including 27 at right tackle, 13 at left tackle and two at right guard. He was a right tackle during his final season.

That versatility could be a plus. But there’s a question of whether Wright can play both tackle spots at a high level in the NFL or if he’s only a right tackle.

That may seem like a nitpick. But he carries more value if he can play on the left side.

Final thoughts

Early in his career, Wright flashed top-end talent but also had inconsistency. His dominant and consistent play during the 2022 season suggests an upward trajectory, which NFL teams covet.

Quality offensive tackles are hot commodities in the NFL, so Wright’s timing is perfect.

Wright has the size and physicality to compete at a high level against NFL defenders. If he can overcome a few athletic limitations, he could have a long pro career.

