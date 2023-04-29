Pros and cons of Cardinals taking Auburn football's Owen Pappoe in 2023 NFL Draft

Auburn football's Owen Pappoe was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Pappoe, who played four seasons with the Tigers, came to Auburn as a five-star recruit in the Class of 2019 out of Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia. He finished his collegiate career with 256 total tackles, three forced fumbles and seven pass deflections over 41 games.

He also brought the quarterback down eight times and added two interceptions, including one this year against Bryce Young and the Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl.

Here's what Pappoe will be bringing to the NFL.

The positives

Pappoe's nickname isn't "The Freak" for no reason. The 6-foot-1, 225-pound linebacker dominated the NFL Scouting Combine, posting the fastest 40-yard dash time (4.39 seconds), the most reps on the bench press (29) and the quickest 10-yard split (1.52 seconds) among players at his position.

His vertical leap of 35.5 inches and broad jump of 10 feet, 6 inches were No. 5 and No. 4 among linebackers, respectively.

Pappoe was also one of three players voted to be a team captain in 2022, joining pass rusher Derick Hall on defense, while tight end John Samuel Shenker represented the offense. It was the second consecutive year Pappoe's peers appointed him the honor.

The concerns

Coming into college as a top-25 player in the country comes with massive expectations, and some will argue Pappoe never reached those lofty goals at Auburn. He also missed seven tackles in 2022, according to Pro Football Focus, and 10 in 2020.

Final thoughts

Pappoe has every physical tool imaginable to make it in the NFL, especially with the right coaching staff guiding him. Even in a worst-case scenario, he should still be able to provide an incredibly valuable skillset on special teams and pose an athletic mismatch for opponents to account for.

