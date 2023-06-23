Pros and cons of Brooklyn Nets taking Dariq Whitehead of Duke basketball in 2023 NBA Draft

Duke basketball’s Dariq Whitehead was selected by the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday.

Whitehead was drafted No. 22 overall. The Blue Devils, who had a program-record five players selected in the 2022 draft, have had a freshman drafted in 10 straight years. Whitehead and Dereck Lively extended that streak this year.

Whitehead averaged 8.3 points in 20.7 minutes per game with the Blue Devils, leading the team with the fifth-best 3-point percentage by a freshman in program history.

Here’s what Whitehead can bring to the NBA.

The positives

Despite a rocky road at Duke because of injuries, Whitehead was able to adjust to his role and become a consistent 3-and-D guy off the bench. He shot a team-best 43% from 3-point range. In addition to his shooting, Whitehead brings a solid frame to the league as a 6-foot-6, 220-pound wing. He’s an off-the-ball threat capable of stringing together jumpers and it feels like he's just tapping into his potential as a playmaker.

The concerns

Whitehead had a second foot surgery earlier this month and injuries were the main theme in his freshman season at Duke. Lower-body setbacks kept Whitehead from gaining traction as he missed eight games. Those bumps in the road hindered his athleticism as a defender and slasher. Because of the inconsistent time on the court, Whitehead is somewhat of a mystery and risk.

Final thoughts

Whitehead has the tools and build to become a reliable two-level scorer and – if he can shake off the injuries – has a chance to get back athleticism that can boost his ability as a playmaker. He’s a risky bet that could provide a big payout.

