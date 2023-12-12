After a decade, the College Football Playoff era is receiving its first big update. The field will be expanded from four teams to a whopping 12. How will this work and is this a good idea? Don’t worry, it’s all quite simple.

Beginning in 2024, the six highest-ranked conference champions will be given an automatic bid to the playoffs. From there, the additional six highest-ranked teams will be invited to the CFP.

The four highest-ranked teams receive byes in the first round. Teams to participate in the first round will have their game played at the campus of the higher-ranked team, or a venue of the higher-team’s choosing.

The quarterfinals will be played in four New Year’s Six bowl games, with the remaining two serving as the semifinal sites. This will all be done on a rotating basis. The winners of the semifinals move on to the national championship, which will be played at a neutral site as it is today.

There’s a whole lot of good that will come out of this new format, but, like anything, there will be some bad. Here are the pros and cons of the 12-team College Football Playoff.

PRO: More teams involved

Brian Bishop-USA TODAY Sports

The new format calls for the six highest-ranked conference champions to be included, which already means that the Group of Five will be represented. However, with what’s happening to the PAC-12, there may either be a change to the formatting or there will be two non-Power Five conference champions included. Either way, it will be an interesting experience.

Beyond what it means for the Group of Five, this expanded format will bring viewers some high-quality matchups between programs that either have never met before or haven’t faced off in quite some time. For that to happen in a game where both teams are hunting for a national championship, the fans are being given an absolute gift.

CON: There will still be complaints

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The nation was divided on Florida State when the College Football Playoff Committee left the undefeated, ACC Championship-winning Seminoles out of the playoffs. It wasn’t the first time this has happened in the CFP era and it won’t stop just because the field is expanded to 12 teams. The only difference is that No. 5 in the current format has a much more convincing argument compared to whoever is the first team out in the 12-team format. Regardless, there will still be complaints that some team deserved to get in over another. It’s inevitable.

PRO: A longer path leads to a true champion crowned

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

One of the issues with only having four teams is that the national champion only went through two teams to win it all; and even then, there are arguments that the four teams in the playoffs weren’t the “four best teams.” Well, under the new format, the national champion will have to go through four teams, or three if they earned a first-round bye. This longer path to the national championship will likely lead to a greater number of people accepting the fact that the team that won the national title deserved to win it.

CON: Arguments over byes

Austin American-Statesman

The four highest-ranked teams will receive a bye in the first round of the playoffs. This means that making the top four still means something. College football fans love to argue, and this just adds another topic to debate over. Like I said earlier, it’s inevitable, not everyone can be happy. How big of an advantage is the bye? That’s yet to be determined. However, you can bet there will be plenty of fans upset over which teams were granted a bye and which ones were not.

PRO: CFP games on campuses

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Under the current format, College Football Playoff games are played at two of the New Year’s Six bowl games on a rotating basis. This has led to two teams squaring off on the opposite end of the country. For example, Alabama and Michigan will meet in the Rose Bowl this year… neither school is remotely close to Pasadena.

While this hasn’t been much of an issue and will be something that persists under the expanded playoffs (neutral site bowl game quarterfinals and semifinals), there will be a new layer of excitement added to the CFP with the first rounds likely taking place on campuses of the participating teams.

CON: Anger over "favoring conferences"

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Another popular talking point that will carry over is that the committee favors certain conferences. There have been multiple playoffs where some conferences have more than one team make it. By adding eight additional participants, it’s a guarantee that there will be numerous conferences with multiple participants. The argument that it’s the “SEC or Big Ten Invitational” won’t be silenced altogether under this new format. It will help, however, that other conferences will be represented.

PRO: More meaningful postseason games

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

College football fans have been upset over the fact that the CFP has essentially rendered bowl games meaningless. If it’s not a game that can earn them a national title, players and fans just don’t seem interested. Players often make decisions to opt out of non-CFP bowl games to preserve their health for the NFL draft. By opening up the field and introducing more games, fans are being gifted many more games where teams are actually giving it their all in the postseason. In the four-team era, only two bowl games matter in the eyes of many.

CON: Less meaningful regular season?

(Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

This one may be a bit controversial considering the CFP Committee just allowed a one-loss Alabama team to participate in the playoffs over an undefeated Florida State. However, under the current format, the general notion is that every regular season game carries a ton of weight. In the four-team era, there has never been a two-loss team invited to the playoffs. With the 12-team format, it’s almost a guarantee that it will happen, there’s even a chance that a three-loss team can make it. Many will argue that this results in the regular season losing its importance.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire