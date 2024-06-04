Props to the preps: Area high school male athletes applauded

Jun. 3—In Saturday's column, I recognized some of the area's high school female athletes who have impressed me over the past few years.

Today, I will focus on the guys who have provided myself and many of their fans with plenty.

This list, like Saturday's, isn't solely based on stats or awards, although all listed have impressive accolades, but it also is based on the impressions the athletes left on this sportswriter.

Quin Renfro

Following in the footsteps of a future NFL draft pick is a daunting task, but after the graduation of now New York Jets running back and former Eagle Isaiah Davis, Quin Renfro stepped up to help fill an almost unimaginable void at the running back position for the Eagles.

Renfro carved his own path, despite battling injury for part of his senior season. Last season, he amassed 1,601 yards and averaged 200 yards per game.

Renfro was an almost guaranteed first down each time he touched the ball, averaging 9.2 yards per carry. No stranger to the end zone, he tallied 18 rushing touchdowns his senior season, despite missing two games to injury.

He will continue to follow Davis as he furthers his career at South Dakota State University.

It's well worth me renewing my ESPN+ subscription in hopes of catching Renfro in Jackrabbits' games and to follow his career further as he continues to excel.

In my few interactions with Renfro, I was impressed by his demeanor. He's somewhat quiet, polite and a gentleman who I applaud for his accomplishments and focus.

Caleb Quade

Sometimes the most important quality a coach can ask for in a player is team leadership. College Heights' multisport athlete Caleb Quade epitomizes a team leader.

It was evident to me in covering Quade over the years that his teammates looked to him for leadership — and he delivered.

Quade helped lead his Cougars to the state quarterfinals in basketball and broke the 1,000-point mark for career scoring. He was honored as the Ozark 7 Conference player of the year this season.

He also helped College Heights establish its football program as its quarterback, leading the Cougars to a 6-4 record in just its second season.

Quade's success continued on the track, where he set the school record in the triple jump and finished fifth in the state in the event. He also was a member of the fourth-place 4x400 meter relay team at state and part of the sixth-place 4x200 meter relay.

He is a natural-born athlete, and it was a joy to watch how his teammates obviously looked up to him.

For all your talent and leadership abilities, Mr. Quade, I applaud you too.

Barron Duda

Webb City basketball player Barron Duda's shot was about as pretty as anything I've seen. It was a joy to watch how effortlessly he found the bottom of the net with his long-range 3s.

Duda, the Central Ozark Conference player of the year, averaged a league-leading 22 points per game in COC play.

His career high was against Joplin, when he netted eight treys and finished with a career high 36 points.

Duda, a prolific scorer who logged 615 points this season, was a fierce competitor on the court who didn't mind mixing it up a little with his opponents. But off the court, he was quiet and polite.

I fully intend to make the short trip to Miami, Oklahoma, to catch a couple of games as he continues his career at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College.

Mr. Duda, you were key in leading the Cardinals to a 21-7 season and an 8-1 finish in the COC. For that and all that you accomplished and will accomplish, I applaud you.