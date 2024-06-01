Props to the preps: Area high school female athletes make an impression

May 31—In Friday's column, I paid homage to several Missouri Southern senior athletes who impressed me over the past few years.

Today I turn my focus to some high school girl athletes who will long be remembered by me for their grit, determination, talent and dedication to their teammates.

(Look for my take on the high school boy athletes on Tuesday.)

This list isn't solely based on stats or awards, although all have impressive accolades, but it also is based on the impressions they left on this sportswriter.

Kloee Williamson

I start my list with an athlete who is a poster child for playing through obstacles — McAuley's Kloee Williamson.

Diagnosed with spina bifida occulta in middle school, she played through pain her entire high school career.

Williamson, who will undergo surgery this summer after playing with torn ligaments in both of her wrists this softball season, excelled in volleyball, basketball and softball.

Her list of accolades is seldom achieved by other athletes, even those with fewer obstacles.

On the softball field, Williamson is a four-time first-team All-Ozark 7 Conference pick, a four-time first-team All-District selection and also was selected all four years as a first-team All-Region player.

She was a first-team All-State pick her freshman year and although this year's team has yet to be announced, in my mind she is a strong candidate to receive her second All-State award.

Playing for the College Heights/McAuley combined team, Williamson — a career .558 hitter — set eight school records and is eighth all-time in Missouri for career runs per game (1.72.)

Williamson's athletic prowess also translated into eye-popping numbers on the basketball and volleyball courts.

She averaged 18.7 points and 4.5 steals per game, earning her Ozark 7 Conference Player of the Year for basketball. She amassed 1,142 points over her career, placing her eighth all-time at McAuley.

She earned first-team All-Conference and All-District honors each of the last two seasons and was a first-team All-Area selection this year.

As a volleyball player, Williamson was a first-team All-Conference and All-District selection this year.

She tied with Thomas Jefferson's Gabbi Hiebert for the Tracy Prigg Award, given to the top senior female athlete in the conference.

For all this and the determination you have had for facing all the obstacles out in your path, I stand to applaud you, Miss Williamson.

Kylie Scott

Perhaps no other athlete in the area knows better what it is like to play in the shadow of others than Kylie Scott, the third and last of three Scott sisters at Carl Junction.

Megan Scott, the eldest of the three Scott sisters, went on to a successful career at Pittsburg State University. Middle sister Katie Scott was the Gatorade Player of the Year in Missouri her senior season. Following those two would be a daunting task for any player, but Kylie did so with a unique combination of grace and tenacity.

Kylie, who will continue her career at Oral Roberts University, paved her own way as a 1,000+-point scorer for the Bulldogs.

She earned numerous All-Conference, District, Region and State honors for basketball and also dominated on the volleyball court as an intimidating hitter and blocker.

But on the basketball court, she was a joy to watch. She glided through the lane and seemed to score at-will. Her grace in movement, especially for a post-player, was something to behold.

For all your accomplishments, Miss Scott, I stand now to applaud you and all you accomplished.

Isabella Renfro

Isabella Renfro's wrestling career appears as a typo when first looked at on paper, but I assure you, those numbers are real. She was 74-0 over her past two seasons in Missouri — 74-0 — just digest that!

The Seneca wrestler was awarded the National Wrestlers Association Hall of Fame's Tricia Saunders High School Excellence Award for Missouri after back-to-back state championships.

She was ranked as high as third in the nation this year, and I feel privileged to have met this elite athlete. I will follow her from afar as her career continues at Fort Hays State University.

For all you have accomplished and for all I'm sure you will accomplish in the future, I rousingly cheer Miss Renfro.

Erika Washom

Erika Washom will forever be a part of Joplin Eagle sports history after being the first girl to wrestle a match at JHS and also the first Eagle female to win a match at the state tournament.

And in a sport that doesn't receive as much attention as some others, Washom and JHS alum Riley Ward served as the only two members of the first JHS squad and paved the way for other girls in the future.

In 2023, Washom finished 2-2 at the state tourney and finished one win away from a medal. This past year, Washom made history again as she became the first female wrestler from Joplin to medal at the state meet after finishing sixth in Class 2.

What Washom's accomplishments mean for the future for the JHS girls program remains to be seen, but the foundation is there and Washom deserves huge applause — perhaps even a standing ovation — for what she has contributed to the program.

There are so many more seniors I could mention, but be assured, your talents and accomplishments have not gone unnoticed. For all the area prep athletes who took the court, track, field or pool to represent your schools, I salute you and thank you for sharing your talents.