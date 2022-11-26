'Props to Harbaugh' rain down, Ryan Day roasted after Michigan football beats Ohio State

Tyler J. Davis, Detroit Free Press
No Blake Corum, no problem.

Michigan football on Saturday beat Ohio State, 45-23 in Columbus for the first time since 2000 and Twitter, understandably, was a madhouse.

Love for Jim Harbaugh, suspicions of Ryan Day, a little Ric Flair, it was all there on social media.

Without Corum, a Heisman candidate and one of the nation's top rushers, Michigan still piled up 252 rushing yards Saturday, thumping the rival Buckeyes.

Harbaugh's second straight win over the Buckeyes and his team's second straight trip to the Big Ten title, where U-M will face one of the uninspiring teams that wins the West Division.

Here's what the people had to say:

J.J. McCarthy being mid as a passer this season was 3-D chess.

People not feeling Ohio State or Ryan Day. It's a dirty game.

