'Props to Harbaugh' rain down, Ryan Day roasted after Michigan football beats Ohio State

No Blake Corum, no problem.

Michigan football on Saturday beat Ohio State, 45-23 in Columbus for the first time since 2000 and Twitter, understandably, was a madhouse.

Love for Jim Harbaugh, suspicions of Ryan Day, a little Ric Flair, it was all there on social media.

Without Corum, a Heisman candidate and one of the nation's top rushers, Michigan still piled up 252 rushing yards Saturday, thumping the rival Buckeyes.

Harbaugh's second straight win over the Buckeyes and his team's second straight trip to the Big Ten title, where U-M will face one of the uninspiring teams that wins the West Division.

Here's what the people had to say:

Michigan looked UNREAL today. Not scared of the moment at all. Props to Harbaugh. — Ryan Hakes (@R_Hakes12) November 26, 2022

One coach played not to lose and one coach played to win…#Harbaugh — F.P. Santangelo (@FightinHydrant) November 26, 2022

J.J. McCarthy being mid as a passer this season was 3-D chess.

The plan? Have JJ McCarthy miss on deep balls all season to convince OSU’s safeties to play tight so we can throw bombs over the top. pic.twitter.com/zr6vlvTU3M — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) November 26, 2022

I need a documentary about Jim Harbaugh and Michigan that talks about what took so long for them to become good — Quincy McCall (@GCue__) November 26, 2022

I feel really bad for OSU's Stroud. The game has rattled him, and I really think his coaching staff let him down. They've tried to beat Michigan with gamesmanship - you don't beat a Jim Harbaugh team like that. — kyleman (@kyleman) November 26, 2022

People not feeling Ohio State or Ryan Day. It's a dirty game.

I think the "loser might make the CFP anyway" suggestion for Michigan-Ohio State is done. Buckeyes don't need to be anywhere near the playoff. — Sandlapper Spike (@SandlapperSpike) November 26, 2022

I will say it again if Ryan Day loses this he deserves to be fired — NC Buckeye (@OHIO_SPORTSFAN_) November 26, 2022

I need Ryan Day arrested on fraud charges immediately after this game. — Colb (@___Colb___) November 26, 2022

Michigan went into Columbus with its best player on the sideline and beat the Buckeyes by three touchdowns. Unbelievable. — Matthew Lounsberry (@mlounsberry_SI) November 26, 2022

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 'Props to Harbaugh' after Michigan football beats Ohio State