Proposed trade sends Kevin Durant back to Golden State

The Golden State Warriors could look to shake up the roster during the offseason. The severity of that shake-up is yet to be understood. However, if the Warriors front office wanted to swing for the fence, adding another elite veteran star would be a way of getting the team back in contention for a championship.

According to Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report, one of those major swings could be to reunite with Kevin Durant. The proposed package would send Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Kevon Looney and a 2025 first-round pick to the Phoenix Suns. In return, Durant would once again team up with Steph Curry.

“This deal would give the Suns immediate three-and-D help from Wiggins, a cheaper alternative to Jusuf Nurkić at center, a potential star in Kuminga, cash savings and actual draft equity—all for a player entering his age-36 season,” Hughes reasoned. “Durant’s shaky personal history with Draymond Green is an obvious concern, but he would give the Warriors one of the few players good enough to *possibly* get them back into the contender class.”

Durant would be a major addition to the Warriors roster ahead of next season. His presence would ensure the team is capable of contending for a championship. He already knows Steve Kerr’s offensive and defensive system, too, so he would easily slot back in.

Adding Durant is likely an unrealistic goal for Golden State, as the Phoenix Suns would certainly be opposed to losing their star player and the cost of brining him back to the Bay Area would be steep. Nevertheless, if Durant did return, a championship wouldn’t be far behind.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire