Proposed trade sends Alex Caruso to Warriors

After missing out on the postseason, the Golden State Warriors make multiple changes to the roster heading into the 2024-25 season. Joe Lacob has spoken of his desire to duck under the luxury tax, which may force the Warriors into being active on the trade market. Golden State also needs to improve its perimeter defense and it’s roster depth.

In a recent trade proposal from Bleacher Report’s staff, Alex Caruso was floated as a potential target for Steve Kerr’s team. Caruso is known for his versatility and elite defensive skills. He would slot into Kerr’s rotation with ease and would likely become a fan favorite.

“Caruso could help the Warriors return to form on D,” The staff writers reasoned. “He graded out last year as the best backcourt defender in the league (among those who played at least 20 games) by Defensive Estimated Plus/Minus and has been an All-Defensive honoree in each of the past two seasons.”

The proposed trade would see Golden State part with Moses Moody, Gary Payton II and a 2026 lottery-protected first-round draft pick. Nevertheless, Caruso would be a major addition to the Warriors’ roster, instantly making them more formidable on the defensive end.

Nevertheless, the Chicago Bulls will undoubtedly want to retain Caruso. He’s been one of the franchise’s most consistent performers in recent years. Still, if he becomes available on the trade market, the Warriors would be wise to explore a potential deal.

