Proposed trade sees Warriors land floor spacing big man

The Golden State Warriors are expected to be active during the offseason. Joe Lacob has previously noted how he wants the team to duck under the luxury tax, and the current roster failed to qualify for the postseason. As such, the Warriors front office could explore potential trade opportunities to improve the roster.

According to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, one deal that could make sense for the Warriors would be sending Andrew Wiggins to the Toronto Raptors in return for Kelly Olynyk and Jalen McDaniels. Wiggins struggled for consistency last season and may be viewed as a legitimate trade chip.

“The Warriors seem as aware of their spending as ever, as they should be,” Buckley wrote. “They failed to make the playoffs in three of the past five years. That’s a tough fact to marry with their free-wheeling spending style…This deal not only would save them some money—Olynyk and McDaniels will make a combined $17.5 million next season—but it could also widen the rotation with a stretch center (Olynyk) and a three-and-D swingman (McDaniels).”

Olynyk would give the Warriors legitimate size, defense and floor spacing. His skillset would fit well with Steve Kerr’s offensive and defensive system. He could become a legitimate part of the rotation, either in the starting lineup or off the bench. McDaniels defense would also come in handy as the Warriors look to find more balance on both sides of the court.

If Golden State is looking to shed some salary and add depth at multiple positions, a deal like the one Buckley proposes could be a solid option for the front office to explore.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire