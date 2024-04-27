Proposed trade sees two-time champion leave Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are expected to make significant roster changes this summer. Joe Lacob has previously mentioned the front office’s desire to avoid the luxury tax after years of repeat offenders. To achieve that goal, Golden State will have to make some tough decisions.

In a recent article, Bleacher Report postulated Kevon Looney to be one of the veteran players rerouted during the summer. He is set to earn $8 million next season and would likely be one of multiple departures to help ease the franchise’s payroll.

“Memphis Grizzlies acquire Kevon Looney from the Golden State Warriors for Ziaire Williams and a 2024 second-round pick (via OKC). Looney’s sage presence is of immense value to the Golden State Warriors’ locker room, but the 2023-24 season suggested the three-time champ’s days of making a major impact on the floor could be over. That might not be the case on another team, though.”

Looney has been a reliable presence in the middle of the court for the Warriors. He’s played in 523 regular season games for the franchise, averaging 5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest.

Losing Looney wouldn’t be the only tough decision Mike Dunleavy Jr. and Steve Kerr would need to make, but it would certainly be one of the more difficult ones. Looney has been with the franchise since being drafted with the 30th pick in the 2015 draft. At 28 years old, he is just entering his prime and could potentially find a bigger role on another team in the league.

