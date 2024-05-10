Proposed trade lands Warriors a Chris Paul replacement

The Golden State Warriors are expected to make changes during the summer. Chris Paul is likely to be moved on, either via trade or by having his non-guaranteed contract waived. As such, the Warriors could be in the market for a new guard to replace him.

According to Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz, Dejounte Murray could be the ideal candidate. The Atlanta Hawks are expected to trade one of Young or Murray this season, and if they opt to move on from the former San Antonio Spurs guard, he could be a logical fit within Steve Kerr’s rotation.

“A Curry-Murray backcourt is both compatible and fun to say,” Swartz reasoned. “The latter would function as the point guard in this scenario on offense while defending the opponent’s shooting guard…Curry would still get to defend the smaller backcourt opponent and focus more on shooting (always a good thing for him) and less on making plays for others. Klay Thompson can still serve as the team’s starting small forward if he re-signs, which may be best as he enters his age-34 season.”

Murray had a strong season for the Hawks this year. He averaged 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists on 45.9% shooting from the field and 36.3% from 3-point range. His defensive upside would also help solve a problem point for the Warriors.

Swartz’s proposal would see the Warriors send Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Gary Payton II and a 2025 first-round pick to the Hawks. Mike Dunleavy Jr. would likely balk at such a hefty price tag. However, if he could find a way to keep Kuminga and still get the deal over the line, it would be a huge win for Golden State.

Given the Warriors’ tough ending to the season, it will be interesting to see how they approach the summer.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire