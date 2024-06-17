Proposed trade lands Jarred Vanderbilt with the Bulls

The Chicago Bulls are expected to be active in the trade market this summer. After missing out on the playoffs, it’s clear that some changes must be made to the current playing staff. Unfortunately for the Bulls, that could mean saying goodbye to some fan favorites and high-level contributors.

According to Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, moving on from Alex Caruso could help shore up Chicago’s frontcourt while allowing the team to get younger and more diverse on the defensive end. Buckley’s trade proposal would see Caruso head back to the Los Angeles Lakers, with Jarred Vanderbilt and a 2029 first-round draft pick heading in the opposite direction.

“The Bulls previously put a high trade price on Caruso, but they might think this suffices if they’re fans of Vanderbilt, who is an impactful and versatile defensive stopper in his own right. A lightly protected future first from a team built around a 39-year-old James and a 31-year-old, oft-injured Anthony Davis is about as valuable as a draft asset can be.”

Chicago has very few tradeable assets. As such, bringing back a future draft pick would give the front office some flexibility as they look to restructure the team. Vanderbilt would provide high-level wing defense while also adding size to the rotation.

Nevertheless, the Bulls have been reluctant to part with Caruso in the past. He’s seen as a winning player and the type of talent that helps set a culture within the locker room. Still, if the Bulls are going to re-tool or rebuild their roster, Caruso may be the first domino that has to fall.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire