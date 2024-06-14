Proposed trade lands new backup point guard for Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are expected to be active in the trade market this summer. They will likely look to rebuild their rotation after missing out on the postseason. One player who is likely to be cut loose is Chris Paul, who has a non-guaranteed year remaining on his deal worth $30 million.

As such, Golden State could begin looking for a potential replacement at the backup guard position. According to Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley, that could lead the Warriors to move for Dejounte Murray of the Atlanta Hawks, with Bogdan Bogdanovic also heading to the Bay Area as part of the deal.

However, the deal would cost Jonathan Kuminga, Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney and a 2026 first-round draft pick.

“Golden State needs more athleticism, point-of-atDejountetack defense and shooting on the perimeter, and this deal would deliver all three,” Buckley reasoned. “Murray is a former All-Defensive honoree who just had the best shooting season of his career (2.6 threes per outing with a 36.3 percent splash rate). Bogdanović makes things happen on or off the ball, and he processes the game at a high enough level to enjoy a seamless fit in this system.”

Murray would bring size, ball-handling and reliable defense to the Warriors bench unit. He could easily slide into the starting lineup when required, and would also add some additional rim-pressure to Golden State’s offensive approach.

Whatever the Warriors decide to do this summer, the end goal will undoubtedly be constructing a team that can challenge for a championship. If the front office believes Murray can help achieve that goal, then the deal would make sense. Nevertheless, it’s unlikely Kuminga is included in any potential trade. He’s proven himself to be a star of the future and someone who can help the Warriors win now.

