Proposed NCAA rule change could give players a chance to appeal targeting ejections

Could NCAA football players soon have the chance to appeal targeting ejections?

College football players are currently ejected for the equivalent of an entire game when penalized for targeting. If a player is penalized for targeting in the first half, he misses the rest of the game. If he gets the foul in the second half of a game, he has to miss the first half of the next game, though a potential rule change could give those players a chance to appeal.

A rule change proposal released Friday by the NCAA’s Football Rules Committee would give teams and players the chance to appeal all targeting penalties from the second half of football games ahead of the team’s next game. If the appeal is successful, the player would not have to miss the first half of the next game.

From the NCAA:

The process would begin with a conference submitting a request to Steve Shaw, the NCAA national coordinator of officials, who would review video of the play. If it is clearly obvious that a player was incorrectly penalized for targeting, the call would be overturned, and the player would be cleared to play in the first half of the next game.

"The committee strongly supports the targeting rule and believes it continues to directly support player health and safety and technique," said David Shaw, rules committee chair and coach at Stanford. "Adjustments have been made in recent years to ensure proper enforcement, which is very important, given the significant penalty associated with the rule. It is understood that targeting receives a lot of media and fan attention — and rightfully so. In the rare instance when a penalty is incorrectly applied, we believe there should be a mechanism to correct it before the next week to enhance this rule."

The targeting rule has been the source of much consternation since its implementation in college football. The original rule left a 15-yard penalty in place but reversed the ejection if a player was called for targeting and the penalty was overturned on replay review. The current rule can seem unevenly enforced by various officiating crews and replay officials have the ability to buzz officials on the field after a play to review potential targeting fouls that weren’t flagged on the field.

The second-half ejection piece of the targeting penalty has always felt a little clunky as well. It even carries over through the offseason; a player penalized in the last game of a season is suspended for the first half of the first game of the following season. The chance to appeal for players who might have been wrongfully penalized could at least relieve some of that awkwardness.

Other potential rule changes

The rules committee proposed to “only allow blocking below the waist by linemen and stationary backs inside the tackle box. Outside the tackle box on scrimmage plays, blocking below the waist would be prohibited.”

The committee said the increased emphasis on cutting down on blocks below the waist coincided with a decreased number of knee injuries.

The rules committee also recommended that players simulating a feet-first slide would be down at the point where they started to fake the slide. That rules change comes after Kenny Pickett’s fake slide during the ACC title game.

Defensive holding is also recommended to carry an automatic first down in addition to a 10-yard penalty. It is currently just a 10-yard penalty with no automatic first down.