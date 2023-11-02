Proposed new playoff format could eliminate CT high school football Thanksgiving Day rivalry games

A proposal to change the way high school football is scheduled in the state has some coaches and football supporters upset, especially since it could including eliminating Thanksgiving Day football rivalry games in Connecticut.

The Connecticut High School Football Alliance, a group of athletic directors and conference commissioners from six of the eight conferences which was formed in 2017 and has scheduled more than 400 interleague games during the regular season since its inception, sent a proposal to the CIAC and its football committee Oct. 19 asking the organization that governs high school sports in Connecticut to look at specific changes.

One is that games should be scheduled by a centralized statewide organization so that football teams will play against similar-size teams during the regular season and the scheduling would be more fair. Currently, the scheduling is done by each conference.

The schedule proposed would have nine regular-season games (teams play 10 now) and end at the start of November, essentially eliminating Thanksgiving Day games, and as a result, the playoffs would be expanded. The season, which now ends the second weekend in December and conflicts with winter sports, which start a few days later, would end at the end of November.

“Coaches want to see fairness and equity in scheduling, and they’d like to see it throughout the state,” said Ledyard athletic director Jim Buonocore, a member of the Alliance. “There’s been a lot of positive feedback over the Alliance scheduling over the last five years.”

Al Carbone, the SCC commissioner who is also an Alliance member, said the goal of the proposal is to generate conversation about potential changes.

“The time is right to think about these things,” Carbone said. “People have very strong opinions on Thanksgiving and the tradition. We’ve also looked and seen that there are many games that aren’t played on Thanksgiving morning anymore. Would those games, say, be better off played in the middle of the season, like Columbus Day weekend, when you can play a true homecoming event against your rival in all the sports?

“These are all the ideas we talked about and are asking the committee and the CIAC to look at those and start discussing what we really want to do with football.”

Some, like Maloney coach Kevin Frederick, are against eliminating Thanksgiving Day games. Maloney plays crosstown rival Platt on the holiday.

“Just when I thought they couldn’t come up with any worse ideas, they propose this,” Frederick said. “I think it’s an awful idea. Connecticut football, a big part of it is known for Thanksgiving rivalries. To lose that would be catastrophic, I think, for a lot of communities and families.

“Where I do think the proposal is good is having teams in their class play each other. What we do now – we’re an L school and we have to play LL schools – doesn’t really make sense. I like that part of it but to lose Thanksgiving, there’s got to be a different way to come up with it.”

Some teams do not play their rivals on Thanksgiving Day, opting to play the weekend before or earlier in the week.

“Thanksgiving football is and always has been a hot topic – that’s nothing new,” Buonocore said. “We’ve been talking about that since the early 2000s when playoff expansion started to take off and as a state we looked hard at ways we could expand the playoffs. Thanksgiving always seems to be the elephant in the room. As the years have gone on, you hear from the supporters of Thanksgiving Day football, that it’s tradition, but on the flip side, 50 percent of the teams in the state don’t play on Thanksgiving. I’d like to hear from those 50 percent. We’re hearing from the 50 percent that do, or at least part of that.”

The proposal was submitted to the CIAC and because the organization doesn’t schedule regular-season games, that first needs to be reviewed by the organization’s Board of Control next week. A reduction in regular-season games needs to be reviewed by the football committee and the season limitations committee, which sets the first dates of games, the last dates to count toward state tournament and the number of games that will be played.

“I think there’s a misconception that this is coming from the CIAC and it’s not,” CIAC executive director Glenn Lungarini said. “It’s coming from the Alliance and that’s a member school league.”

If the proposal is accepted, there will be feedback sought from schools and conferences and it would have to make its way through multiple committees. Lungarini said it’s unlikely the changes would happen by next season.

“This is probably going to more than a couple months to get feedback and consider, and it’s going to have to be done in stages,” Lungarini said.