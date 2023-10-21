A proposed Michigan law would allow high school students to capitalize off NIL

New legislation in Michigan will allow high school students to capitalize on Name, Image and Likeness (NIL). The proposed law took a major step this week when it passed the state’s House of Representatives.

Now, it proceeds to the state’s senate chamber.

Introduced in June by state legislator Jimmie Wilson, the bill passed by a 66-43 vote on Thursday. The summary provided states that it is “A bill to prohibit high schools and certain athletic organizations from preventing high school student athletes in this state from receiving compensation for the use of their name, image, or likeness rights.”

There are certain prohibitions in the bill, keeping student-athletes from pursuing NIL deals for endorsements related to alcohol, adult entertainment, firearms, tobacco products or wagering among other like-minded stipulations.

“Athletes who put in the time, effort and dedication to their sport deserve the rewards that come from it,” Rep. Wilson said according to FOX 2 in Detroit. “If a high school athlete gains recognition for their outstanding talent, they should have the opportunity to get compensated from that popularity; it doesn’t come easy, and it sure is earned. I am happy I could spearhead my bill, and I am hopeful for its progression in the Senate.”

After the introduction of the bill this summer, it went to the Committee on Education where, five days later, it was then referred to the Committee on Higher Education.

After several substitutes and revisions, the law made its way to the house floor this week where it was read three times.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports