What is proposed '5+7' for College Football Playoff? How plan would work, project in 2022

Nothing is ever easy in the land of the college football postseason.

Just as the College Football Playoff was primed to expand to 12 teams in 2024 and a "6+6" format — in which six conference champions and six at-large teams would make the tournament — was set to be employed, the dissolution of the Pac-12 may have torn those plans asunder.

Washington State and Oregon State have been left alone in the Pac-12, their futures completely shrouded by ;uncertainty as the "Four Corner" schools primed to set the Big 12, the Pacific Northwest and Los Angeles schools joining the Big Ten; and Cal and Stanford going to the ACC.

As a result, talks have reportedly emerged of a tweak to the still-pending playoff structure: a "5+7" format that employs the same principles of the previously assumed model. In this case, it would be the "Power Four" conference champions and one Group of Five team, with the next seven schools in the rankings making it as at-larges.

While the talks remain early (and ostensibly depend on what happens with the Pac-12 remnants), here's a look at the different format being proposed:

What is the College Football Playoff 5+7 format?

The 5+7 format is reportedly the one the College Football Playoff management committee is leaning toward, per ESPN's Heather Dinich.

This would employ the same principles of the 6+6 format, in which (with very rare exceptions) each of the Power Five conference champions, a Group of Five team and six at-large teams would make the postseason. The difference with the 5+7 format is the Pac-12, now scattered to the winds, would not be included. So it would be the Big 12, ACC, SEC, and Big Ten champions who would make it alongside a Group of Five conference champion and seven at-large teams.

The biggest question here is if the 5+7 format would have the same language as 6+6. Under the latter, it would have been the top five ranked conference champions, which would usually (but not always) be Power Five programs.

“I’m fine myself with the 5+7, assuming we stay at 12 teams,” AAC commissioner Mike Aresco said Tuesday, per On3. “The 5+7 is something we really have to have, because otherwise, what’s the point of all the work we did for 6+6? If there’s no Pac-12, you’ve got four, but you still want that fifth so that our group — 65 schools — has a shot at the playoff.”

2022 College Football Playoff under 6+6 model

The best way to visualize a plan like this is to actually see what it would look like.

Because the playoff is so dependent on conference champions, trying to project out what either the 6+6 or 5+7 formats would look in 2023 would be folly. Luckily, 2022 provides an example of what could have been:

Teams reflect final CFP rankings

Rank Team Record Status 1 Georgia* 13-0 SEC champion 2 Michigan* 13-0 Big Ten champion 3 Clemson 11-2 ACC champion 4 Utah 10-3 Pac-12 champion 5 Kansas State 10-3 Big 12 champion 6 Tulane 11-2 AAC champion 7 TCU* 12-1 At-large (Big 12) 8 Ohio State* 11-1 At-large (Big Ten) 9 Alabama 10-2 At-large (SEC) 10 Tennessee 10-2 At-large (SEC) 11 USC 10-2 At-large (Pac-12) 12 Penn State 10-2 At-large (Big Ten)

Under the 6+6 rule (pre-realignment), there would be three Big Ten teams, three SEC teams, two Pac-12 teams, two Big 12 teams, an ACC team, and an AAC team.

2022 College Football Playoff under 5+7 model

Teams reflect final 2022 CFP rankings, post-realignment

Rank Team Record Status 1 Georgia* 13-0 SEC champion 2 Michigan* 13-0 Big Ten champion 3 Clemson 11-2 ACC champion 4 Kansas State 10-3 Big 12 champion 5 Tulane 11-2 AAC champion 6 TCU* 12-1 At-large (Big 12) 7 Ohio State* 11-1 At-large (Big Ten) 8 Alabama 10-2 At-large (SEC) 9 Tennessee 10-2 At-large (SEC) 10 Utah 10-3 At-large (Big 12) 11 USC 10-2 At-large (Big Ten) 12 Penn State 10-2 At-large (Big Ten)

It should come as no surprise that the team most affected by this last season would, in theory, by Utah. This is an imperfect exercise by nature, as the conference realignment means some teams would cannibalize each other. But under this format, the 2022 playoff would have seen three SEC teams, four Big Ten teams, three Big 12 teams, an ACC and an AAC team.

The difference, all things considered, isn't especially dramatic. But the realignment would result in a different kind of parity. If the 6+6 is kept next season, what happens with the Pac-12 would become extremely important. Should it merge in some capacity with the Mountain West, that would make Oregon State and Washington State de facto frontrunners for a playoff spot (though Fresno State would challenge that claim).

If things remain stagnant and Washington State and Oregon State stay in the Pac-12 as independents in all but name, that changes the equation: That would make it a two-team race for a playoff spot. The powers that be in college football undoubtedly don't want to see that happen. But as Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports notes, it would take a unanimous vote to change the model for next season.

According to Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic, the format wasn't discussed at Big Ten headquarters. Perhaps the committee, like everyone else, just wants to see what happens.

