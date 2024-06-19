Proposed €15m sale not enough for Barcelona as further big-money departures planned

Barcelona’s primary aim over the next 11 days is to generate enough money to appease La Liga, and thus return to the 1:1 rule. This would allow them to sign players without any added financial restrictions, something that will be essential given that it is the first transfer window with Hansi Flick as manager.

🚨 This week there will be a meeting for Luis Díaz in the United States. @jbatalla7 🇨🇴 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 19, 2024

Barcelona and La Liga have both expressed confidence on the situation, although it’s far from guaranteed that the Catalans will be able to raise the funds required before the end of the month.

Despite having received a combined €9m as part of the deal that saw former defender Chadi Riad join Crystal Palace from Real Betis, MD say that Barcelona need to keep focusing on selling before they can consider any new signings. Even if Mikayil Faye is sold to Porto for a proposed fee of €15m, it would still not be enough.

It means that Barcelona must look to move on at least one big name. At this stage, the most likely to be that player is Raphinha, who has attracted strong interest from Saudi Arabia (although he has no intention of moving there). Ferran Torres, Andreas Christensen and Jules Kounde are also options.

It’s imperative that Barcelona continue raising funds to restore some financial normality going into the summer. It remains to be seen who does end up being sold.