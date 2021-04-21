Though several new NFL rules passed on Wednesday, one that has been tabled for further discussion was the Bills’ proposal to change the timing of the league’s General Manager and head coach hiring cycle.

Buffalo had proposed to delay the start of all interview until after the conference championship games were completed, with no hires until after the Super Bowl. The proposal also would apply to coordinators.

Peter King reported in this week’s Football Morning in America column that despite flaws in the system, the measure was unlikely to pass. But per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the rule will be further discussed by the diversity committee.

There were seven new head coaches hired in the 2021 coaching cycle, none of whom came from teams that advanced further than the divisional round in the 2020 postseason.

Proposal to delay head coach, G.M. searches tabled for further discussion originally appeared on Pro Football Talk