'Proper team' Dundee can feel confidence growing - Lamie

Dundee defender Ricki Lamie says the Dens Park side can see the "progression" they've made after a "spirited" defeat to Celtic.

Tony Docherty's men left the league leaders settling after threatening a late comeback in Sunday's 2-1 defeat.

With fifth spot and European qualification still very much up for grabs, Lamie has urged his team-mates to finish the season strongly.

“It was spirited on our behalf," the 30-year-old told BBC Scotland.

"I think we have a good account if ourselves. The last game at Parkhead was something we wanted to put right and not dwell on.

“He (Docherty) had an Ariel view and he had plenty of messages to send. There were a few tweaks tactically in terms of our press and particularly in the second half and I thought it gave us a lot more impetus in terms of carrying a threat.

“The gaffer said we looked like a proper team and I think we feel that. The progression has been apparent and that breeds confidence.

"We have still got a lot to play for. There is a lot to play for in the top five and going for what the manager says is going through the finishing line and going through it strong.

“We have bounced back after some bad results and we have a wee bit of steel in us.”