Prop Woolmore signs new Bristol deal
Bristol loose-head prop Jake Woolmore has signed a new contract to stay with the club.
The 33-year-old joined the Bears in 2018 and made his 150th appearance on the final day of this campaign in the win against Harlequins.
He was a regular in the front row this season, playing in 20 games and starting 10.
"Jake is a proven, consistent Premiership performer and one of the club's most capped players in the top-flight," said director of rugby Pat Lam.
"He will continue to play an important role within the club mentoring our young players coming through, especially the front rowers."