Prop Woolmore signs new Bristol deal

Jake Woolmore played his 150th game for Bristol on the final day of the 2023-24 campaign [Getty Images]

Bristol loose-head prop Jake Woolmore has signed a new contract to stay with the club.

The 33-year-old joined the Bears in 2018 and made his 150th appearance on the final day of this campaign in the win against Harlequins.

He was a regular in the front row this season, playing in 20 games and starting 10.

"Jake is a proven, consistent Premiership performer and one of the club's most capped players in the top-flight," said director of rugby Pat Lam.

"He will continue to play an important role within the club mentoring our young players coming through, especially the front rowers."