Make your prop picks for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas

Before Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), try your hand at some props on the race ranging from who will win a featured matchup to where a driver will finish.
Featured Matchups of the WeekByron vs. Reddick: Who wins Las Vegas match? - Powered By PickUpDillon vs. Busch: Who wins Las Vegas match? - Powered By PickUpLogano vs. Busch: Who wins Las Vegas match? - Powered By PickUpElliott vs. Larson: Who wins Las Vegas match? - Powered By PickUp
Best team finishesWho finishes first in LV for Team Penske? - Powered By PickUpWhich JGR driver will finish first in Vegas? - Powered By PickUpWhich HMS driver will finish first in Las Vegas? - Powered By PickUp
Where will a driver finish?Where will Greg Biffle finish in Las Vegas? - Powered By PickUpWhere will Wallace finish in Las Vegas? - Powered By PickUp
General race questionsWill a stage winner also win Vegas race? - Powered By PickUpFirst-time winner at Las Vegas Cup race? - Powered By PickUp