Prop Pele released by Hull FC

Franklin Pele has left the club after being released from his Hull FC contract.

The 23-year-old New Zealander joined the Airlie Birds on a two-year deal ahead of this season but has failed to become a regular in the team.

After being sent off on his debut in the derby defeat by Hull Kingston Rovers, and subsequently banned for three matches, prop forward Pele made just eight appearances for the club.

He also received a one-match suspension following a yellow card in the club's defeat by Leigh Leopards.

Pele, who was one of Hull's four overseas quota players, was sent on loan to York Knights last month and made two appearances for the Championship side.