Prop Keast signs new Exeter Chiefs deal

Exeter prop Billy Keast has extended his contract with the Premiership club.

The 27-year-old loosehead has come up through the Chiefs' academy system and made his debut in 2016.

The former England Under-20 player has gone on to make 50 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Exeter have not disclosed the length of Keast's new contract.

"He was really starting to make an impression for us a couple of seasons ago, and I remember in our double-winning year him being hugely involved in that period post-Covid when we were playing two games a week," Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter told the club website.

"He was kind of fundamental in our drive to what we achieved that season.

"Since then, he's had very unfortunate luck with injuries – a couple of them pretty serious – but he's been back fully fit for a good chunk of the season.

“He’s played some very good rugby for us at the tail end of the season, so hopefully now that will be the injury issues behind him, and he can look to push on to have some more consistent seasons in the future."