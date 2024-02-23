Prop betting on collegiate athletes banned in Ohio following student harassment

The Ohio Casino Control Commission approved the NCAA's request to ban player-specific prop bets.

Player-specific prop bets on intercollegiate sports will no longer be allowed in Ohio as of Friday.

The Ohio Casino Control Commission approved the NCAA's request to ban these kinds of bets Friday following reports of harassment against student-athletes at Ohio universities. Sports betting operators have until March 1 to get rid of the prop betting option on their services.

Proposition, or "prop" betting, refers to bets on parts of the game that may have nothing to do with the final outcome, such as an individual athlete's performance or statistics.

Student-athletes suffered harassments from bettors due to these types of bets, the NCAA wrote in a letter to the Commission last month. Another concern was the potential threat to the integrity of the bets and games.

Matt Schuler, executive director of the Commission, wrote in his decision Friday that the ban "will safeguard the integrity of sports gaming and will be in the best interests of the public."

The Commission's decision bans all player-specific prop bets for any sporting event governed by the NCAA. Prop bets made on a full team's outcome or statistical results will still be allowed.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Prop betting on collegiate athletes officially banned in Ohio