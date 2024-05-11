How to pronounce new Phoenix Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer's last name

OK. Hopefully this clears things up.

With the Phoenix Suns hiring Mike Budenholzer as their new head coach, there seems to be some confusion as to how to pronounce his last name.

Since he's been called 'Coach Bud,' that leads to the U in his name being emphasized that way when saying it.

However, the Suns gave the pronunciation in its news release announcing Budenholzer's hiring Saturday morning.

Budenholzer’s last name is pronounced BOO-den-holz-er.

With him being from Holbrook, it's probably a good idea to learn how to pronounce his last name. Looking forward to seeing who at his introductory press conference asked him to say his last name for clarification.

