What did poor Schoenberg ever do to deserve this? Plus the best of September’s classical concerts

Arnold Schoenberg in 1922 - Imagno/Getty

Ensemble Modern, Wigmore Hall ★★★☆☆

Like any artistic institution with the word “modern” in its title, the superb chamber group Ensemble Modern from Frankfurt has to decide what the word actually means. Is it literally cutting-edge music, with the ink still wet on the page? Or is it the “classic” but still radical-sounding works of the modern age – to borrow Ezra Pound’s phrase, the “news that stays news”?

At this concert conducted by the one-time wunderkind but now white-haired and benign George Benjamin, the Ensemble chose the second option. These days, that’s decidedly unfashionable. Their offering of mostly modernist masterpieces from the first two decades of the 20th century was just the kind of programme our own London Sinfonietta used to play in the 1970s and 80s, but now tends to avoid.

However, the moment Octandre by Edgard Varèse burst into life, one realised with a shock that this music is indeed eternally young. It was the sound of the Machine Age, expressed through ear-splitting dissonances for high brass and piccolo, tinged with a yearning for a futurist utopia in oboist Christian Hommel’s plaintive, angular melodies.

At the opposite pole of fluttering, sensuous allure were Ravel’s setting of three poems by the most obscure of French poets, Stéphane Mallarmé. Soprano Anna Prohaska’s rich vocal colours and savouring of Mallarmé’s words made the mysteriousness of the poems stand out in sharp relief, as if we were listening to an oracle. Benjamin conducted both these with telling flexibility, and brought out a vein of humour in his witty, balletic new arrangements of a canon and fugue from Bach’s Art of Fugue. The one recent piece in the programme, Mirage, Mémoire, Mystère by Jordanian composer Saed Haddad held modernist French allusiveness and a melancholy feeling derived from faintly Arab-sounding modes in a very delicate balance.

All very pleasurable: so why only three stars? Because the biggest piece of the evening, Schoenberg’s Chamber Symphony No 1, was such a disappointment. The piece positively writhes with piled-up complication, all at maximum expressive heat, and it can easily sound chaotic and over-wrought if the conductor doesn’t relax the tension at times. Unfortunately, Benjamin went the other way, flailing the piece into a non-stop expressionist frenzy. As a result, the violins and horns sounded thin and pinched, and the piece overall barely made sense. It was a reminder that Schoenberg needs light and shade in performance, just as much as Mozart. IH

No further performances

Proms 2023, BBC Symphony Orchestra/Semyon Bychkov, Royal Albert Hall ★★★★☆

Semyon Bychkov conducts the BBC Symphony Orchestra at the 2023 Proms - BBC/Chris Christoldoulou

The BBC Symphony Orchestra has now played an astonishing 11 different programmes at the Proms. It’s the kind of workload that would make European orchestras down tools in protest. But if the players are feeling exhausted it certainly didn’t show at Monday night’s wonderful performance of Bruckner’s 90-minute Eighth Symphony.

Listening to a piece that vast is like walking around an immense landscape. The topography changes only slowly, and when you encounter the same landmark from a new angle it feels different. So even more than usual, one has to reserve judgement and let things unfold for a while.

One thing, though, was clear at the outset. Under the baton of conductor Semyon Bychkov, the orchestra actually sounded different – the sound less sharp and more cushioned in attack, and the flow of ideas broader, as if the orchestra were breathing more deeply.

Thanks to that fundamental change Bychkov was able to take riskily broad speeds, because the motive power that sustained the energy was not the usual pulse or beat, but breath. In the first movement he even pulled the already slow tempo back a little, in the big violin melody that lightens the atmosphere after the doom-laden opening.

The effect was to intensify the music’s glow. This was especially true in the second movement, which as the programme note said can sound like an “elemental engine”. Some might have missed the element of galumphing savagery in the music, but I warmed to the way the music seemed benign and radiant, even when the kettle-drums were thundering and the brass whooping.

The slow, gentle soughing third movement, drenched in the deep sound of Wagner tubas, has a warning mark from the composer: “Don’t drag”. Bychkov’s tempo seemed stately enough to be in danger of doing exactly that, but again that quality of deep breathing meant one was never aware of slowness. Bruckner also marked the music “feierlich”, a word normally translated as “solemn”, though there’s the extra implication of “celebratory” – as in “solemnisation of marriage”.

That double implication is something Bychkov clearly understands well, because it shone out in this performance. We could feel the vein of sadness in the music, but at bottom it was life-affirming. That deep, mysterious quality recurred in the final movement, an immense battle which is momentarily threatened by the darkness of the first movement. The final triumph can seem hard-won, but here it felt somehow inevitable. IH

Listen to this Prom on BBC Sounds. The Proms continue until September 9. Tickets: 020 7070 4441; bbc.co.uk/proms

Proms 2023, The Trojans, Royal Albert Hall ★★★★★

Dinis Sousa conducts in The Trojans at the Proms - Andy Paradise

Sunday night’s Prom should have been a triumph for John Eliot Gardiner, one of Britain’s great if notoriously tyrannical conductors. It was he who founded the Monteverdi Choir and Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique, the two ensembles that were the bedrock of the performance of Berlioz’s huge opera The Trojans. It was he who moulded Berlioz’s retelling of the defeat of Troy and Aeneas’s flight to Carthage and his doomed love for Queen Dido into something grand yet intimate, ready for the European tour of which this Proms performance was the grand finale.

It was not to be. Almost two weeks ago, Gardiner lost his temper after a performance in France and allegedly punched and slapped the bass William Thomas. Gardiner immediately pulled out of the tour, and issued an apology in a tone of humble contrition no one ever expected to hear from him. Three days before the Proms performance, Thomas also pulled out.

To lose a conductor and a soloist can throw a tour off the rails, and it’s a tribute to Dinis Sousa, Gardiner’s tremendously energised and decisive associate conductor that Sunday’s performance was such a triumph. In the opera’s first part, everything centres around Cassandra, whose warnings about the immense wooden horse left by the departing Greeks are ignored.

To be at a pitch of desperate doom-laden foreboding for an hour and half is a superhuman challenge for a singer, but Alice Coote rose to it magnificently. She put everyone in the shade, even the tenor Michael Spyres as Aeneas, who had the right ringing tone and confident presence but wasn’t so splendid in the top of his range. Paula Murrihy was moving as Queen Dido whom Aeneas eventually abandons, but it was the smaller roles that really impressed: Laurence Kilsby sung Hylas the sailor’s song exquisitely, and the William Thomas’s substitute Alex Rosen made a vivid impression as Dido’s minister Narbal.

The real heroes of the performance, apart from Coote, were the chorus and orchestra. Whether in a mood of celebration, swirling up and around the stage in choreographed movement, or damning the departing Aeneas, the chorus was surpassingly vivid. And the orchestra, augmented with the exotic-sounding brass and percussion instruments Berlioz would have known, brought an edge of strangeness and romantic mystery to the evening. Berlioz’s determinedly epic opera can seem pompous in some performances, but here it was sublime. IH

Listen to this Prom on BBC Sounds. The Proms continue until September 9. Tickets: 020 7070 4441; bbc.co.uk/proms

Proms 2023, Chineke!, Royal Albert Hall ★★★★☆

Chineke! Orchestra performing at the Royal Albert Hall with Aaron Azunda Akugbo on trumpet - Mark Allan

Since its foundation eight years ago Chineke! – Europe’s first majority Black and ethnically diverse orchestra – has grown from brave fledging to full-grown member of the classical scene. It’s achieved this by shrewdly riding two horses. It has a stake in the “high ground” of classical music (last season it played Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony at the Proms) but also champions black-majority composers, sometimes with music of defiance and protest, sometimes in a mood of sheer celebration.

The celebratory mood of last night’s Prom was evident right from the off with Seven O’Clock Shout. This engaging piece by African-American composer Valerie Coleman evoked those moments in the pandemic when she and her friends would bang pots and pans on their apartment balcony. It started in a delicate mood of Copland-esque Americana before turning into a carnival of clanging, halloo-ing and dancing sounds from the orchestra, and ending with a radiant hymn.

By contrast Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s Four Novelletten of 1902 were models of Edwardian salon-music decorum, composed with Coleridge-Taylor’s customary perfect craftsmanship, and played with lovely delicacy by the strings of Chineke! under guest conductor Anthony Parnther. As so often happens when one of these little-known pieces of Coleridge-Taylor is revived, the music’s sheer melodic charm was so irresistible you couldn’t help wondering why this music ever disappeared.

The tone of delicate charm continued with Haydn’s famous trumpet concerto, played with lovely soft-toned intimacy by Nigerian-Scottish trumpeter Aaron Azunda Akugbo. Just occasionally an amusing improvised transition ruffled the music’s serene classical surface, and hinted at another, more unruly side to this gifted young musician.

In the second half the tone darkened momentarily with the final movement from the 1953 Sinfonietta by the African-American composer Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson (who was named after the Coleridge-Taylor whose music we’d just heard). Its hectic driving energy appeared to ease for a more lyrical central section but was still detectable in the background, an effect Parnther and the orchestra made sure we noticed.

Finally came Beethoven’s Fourth Symphony, a piece whose prevailing sunny tone is deepened by a mysterious introduction and sudden explosions of minor-key sternness. Rather than emphasise these, Parnther and the orchestra gave the piece a fleet, classical lightness and directness, marred just occasionally with rough edges. The best moments were the tender, twilit solos of clarinettist Anton Clarke-Butler and bassoonist Joshua Elmore, which brought out the vein of romanticism under the music’s robustly classical surface. IH

Proms 2023, Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra, Royal Albert Hall ★★★★★

Radiant, gleeful, relaxed: conductor Vladimir Jurowski - Andy Paradise

This Proms season has been the most lavish ever in some ways, with concerts held in far-flung parts of the UK and the range of music stretching to embrace Northern Soul and Bollywood.

Yet one complaint murmured in the Albert Hall foyers is that the variety of international orchestras isn’t as stellar as it once was – no Berlin or Vienna Philharmonic to raise the Proms to the level of Lucerne or Salzburg. However, having listened to the two most recent visiting orchestras, I can’t say I missed them. The Zurich Tonhalle was stunning in its unashamedly populist programme on Wednesday, and last night the Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra offered another reminder of what separates a great orchestra from a good one.

This was evident straight from the off in a piece where beauty of tone and finesse are not normally top of the listener’s expectations: the Little Threepenny Music, the suite Kurt Weill drew from his smash-hit 1928 music-theatre work The Threepenny Opera. I must admit my first response was: shouldn’t the trombone-playing Mack the Knife sound more suggestive and sinister? Where was the uproariousness and the sleaze? But, as the suite unfolded, the perfectly calibrated balance and the delicate reticence of the players under their chief conductor Vladimir Jurowski were a revelation. The radiance of the sound allowed the music’s craftsmanship to shine out, and revealed the nobility in a work not normally prized for that quality.

In the next piece, Thomas Adès’s Piano Concerto, the orchestra (now hugely enlarged) seemed to let its collective hair down. The winds and brass capered madly in the first movement, their rhythms crunching against the slightly different rhythms scampering through the fingers of soloist Kirill Gerstein. The impression of a machine skittering almost out of control was hugely enjoyable, as were the gleeful references to the barnstorming pianistic virtuosity of the Romantic age. The solemn tread of the slow movement, sounding like a funeral ritual of some alien race, laid a brief icy spell on the Albert Hall, quickly dispelled by the helter-skelter of the finale. Although Adès’s piece is intimidatingly brilliant, the relaxed yet super-alert performance made it seem almost friendly.

At the opposite pole to Adès’s allusiveness was the heart-on-sleeve sincerity of the final piece, Rachmaninov’s Third Symphony – but it wasn’t all plain sailing. There were moments when romantic fullness suddenly dropped away to leave a lonely clarinet hanging, and the finale felt like a restless search for something it could call home – surely a reflection of the Russian composer’s own unhappy exile in the US. All these surprising switchbacks and transitions were controlled by Jurowski with his customary elegance, and in a way which made them seem utterly convincing. IH

Listen to this Prom on BBC Sounds. The Proms continue until September 9. Tickets: 020 7070 4441; bbc.co.uk/proms