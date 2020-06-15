Prompted by social progress, Pro Bowler Alvin Kamara checks out NASCAR races

Staff Report
NASCAR.com
Midway through last week, NASCAR made national headlines by announcing Wednesday the display of the confederate flag would be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties moving forward.

People took notice, including New Orleans Saints three-time Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara.

Kamara tuned in to watch that night’s NASCAR Cup Series race, an entertaining showdown at Martinsville Speedway under the lights for the first time in the storied history of the legendary track. He was hooked.

Luckily for Kamara — who conveniently trains in Miami, close to Sunday’s action at Homestead-Miami Speedway — he didn’t need to wait long to check out NASCAR racing in person. The 24-year-old was a guest of the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet, driven by Bubba Wallace.

It sure seemed like he enjoyed himself.

 

