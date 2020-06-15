Prompted by social progress, Pro Bowler Alvin Kamara checks out NASCAR races

Midway through last week, NASCAR made national headlines by announcing Wednesday the display of the confederate flag would be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties moving forward.

People took notice, including New Orleans Saints three-time Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara.

when the next race?? 🍿 https://t.co/IOXRtTez1z — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) June 10, 2020

Kamara tuned in to watch that night’s NASCAR Cup Series race, an entertaining showdown at Martinsville Speedway under the lights for the first time in the storied history of the legendary track. He was hooked.

Luckily for Kamara — who conveniently trains in Miami, close to Sunday’s action at Homestead-Miami Speedway — he didn’t need to wait long to check out NASCAR racing in person. The 24-year-old was a guest of the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet, driven by Bubba Wallace.

MORE: Wallace picking up speed on, off track amid social-injustice discussions

It sure seemed like he enjoyed himself.

y‘all tell me what i HAVE to do tomorrow at my first @NASCAR race. — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) June 14, 2020

ok so i‘m tryna figure out the science behind the pit stop.. confusion 😂 but i‘m gettin it @NASCAR — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) June 14, 2020

saw that!! High and tight. gotta hold on to that! https://t.co/5fHN65zhFx — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) June 14, 2020

just a thought….. @HomesteadMiami is 1.5 miles long. I‘ve rune 1.5 miles, but when i look at the track it looks like something i‘d never wanna do ever in my life 😅 — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) June 14, 2020

ok.. i been sittin inside. I stepped outside for 2 second and🥴😳😳😳😳 @NASCAR pic.twitter.com/o8s4OC0kGB — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) June 14, 2020

One race down. One to go. @A_kamara6 is ready for today's NASCAR Cup Series race at @HomesteadMiami! pic.twitter.com/KeaqoBeQiS — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 14, 2020

never thought about what would happen if it rained… now i know. EXTREME DRYING PROTOCOL IN EFFECT! @NASCAR pic.twitter.com/9M3oXEhZV5 — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) June 14, 2020

Hey @JeffGordonWeb . I keep thinkin that‘s you drivin, but you on tv right now! lol — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) June 14, 2020