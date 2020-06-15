Prompted by social progress, Pro Bowler Alvin Kamara checks out NASCAR races
Midway through last week, NASCAR made national headlines by announcing Wednesday the display of the confederate flag would be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties moving forward.
People took notice, including New Orleans Saints three-time Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara.
when the next race?? 🍿 https://t.co/IOXRtTez1z
— Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) June 10, 2020
Kamara tuned in to watch that night’s NASCAR Cup Series race, an entertaining showdown at Martinsville Speedway under the lights for the first time in the storied history of the legendary track. He was hooked.
i love y‘all 🥰 @NASCAR pic.twitter.com/GPGNrcWn00
— Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) June 10, 2020
Luckily for Kamara — who conveniently trains in Miami, close to Sunday’s action at Homestead-Miami Speedway — he didn’t need to wait long to check out NASCAR racing in person. The 24-year-old was a guest of the No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet, driven by Bubba Wallace.
It sure seemed like he enjoyed himself.
See y‘all tomorrow @NASCAR ❤️ @BubbaWallace wassup?!!! pic.twitter.com/YsOYnnUQkX
— Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) June 13, 2020
y‘all tell me what i HAVE to do tomorrow at my first @NASCAR race.
— Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) June 14, 2020
Enjoy the show, @A_kamara6!
The @Saints star is en route to @HomesteadMiami for today‘s race. pic.twitter.com/FeQEftAYmf
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 14, 2020
ok so i‘m tryna figure out the science behind the pit stop.. confusion 😂 but i‘m gettin it @NASCAR
— Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) June 14, 2020
saw that!! High and tight. gotta hold on to that! https://t.co/5fHN65zhFx
— Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) June 14, 2020
just a thought….. @HomesteadMiami is 1.5 miles long. I‘ve rune 1.5 miles, but when i look at the track it looks like something i‘d never wanna do ever in my life 😅
— Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) June 14, 2020
ok.. i been sittin inside. I stepped outside for 2 second and🥴😳😳😳😳 @NASCAR pic.twitter.com/o8s4OC0kGB
— Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) June 14, 2020
Awesome to have @A_kamara6 @HomesteadMiami Welcome to @NASCAR #nicegear @BubbaWallace And this is from @Giants fan pic.twitter.com/r31eQcAeyh
— Steve O'Donnell (@odsteve) June 14, 2020
Congrats to @ChaseBriscoe5 on the @NASCAR_Xfinity win!! Crazy finish pic.twitter.com/XP6Ob7DrME
— Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) June 14, 2020
One race down. One to go. @A_kamara6 is ready for today's NASCAR Cup Series race at @HomesteadMiami! pic.twitter.com/KeaqoBeQiS
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 14, 2020
never thought about what would happen if it rained… now i know. EXTREME DRYING PROTOCOL IN EFFECT! @NASCAR pic.twitter.com/9M3oXEhZV5
— Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) June 14, 2020
Hey @JeffGordonWeb . I keep thinkin that‘s you drivin, but you on tv right now! lol
— Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) June 14, 2020
in other news… the good @NASCAR fans are outnumbering the bad ones!! Lol i‘m gettin so many people reaching out and welcoming me and teaching me. Definitely appreciate that kause right when i think i got it something else confuses me 😂
— Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) June 14, 2020