What prompted Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin to blast SEC, Big 12 for lack of minority football coaches

OXFORD — Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin called it "ridiculous" that none of the 28 head coaching jobs in the SEC and Big 12 are occupied by a Black coach.

Speaking to the media on Saturday after the Rebels' first preseason scrimmage, Kiffin said he wished university administrators would understand that minority coaches deserve more opportunities at the top levels of football.

"I remember my dad telling me a long time ago to be very grateful for what you have, because this has not been a good profession at all for minorities," Kiffin said. "He used to say all the time: 'I'm just telling you, there's more Tony Dungys, there's more Lovie Smiths, there's more Mike Tomlins that never get the opportunity.'

"I just hope Black coaches that don't get opportunities start getting opportunities, because it is ridiculous. We're talking about two major conferences right here in this area. Whatever it is – 80% of our players are minority, but we've got all white coaches. It's really a system that needs to be fixed."

Kiffin made those comments before introducing longtime Ole Miss assistant coach Derrick Nix, who had prepared and coached the Rebels during the scrimmage as the acting head coach on Kiffin's instructions.

Nix, who is Black, was given 24 hours in charge of the Ole Miss program, Kiffin said.

"We've been fortunate to keep him here," Kiffin said. "He's had a lot of opportunities to leave. I've enjoyed working with him. He's done a great job. Today, we saw a whole other level out of him. His intensity in meetings last night, pregame meal with the players, handling depth charts. I was inspired by listening to him this morning."

Kiffin then took a seat near reporters to listen to Nix's assessment of the scrimmage.

Nix said he couldn't sleep on Friday night, and had to remind himself repeatedly that this was indeed just a scrimmage.

He added that his biggest takeaway from the experience was the importance of being a clear communicator with his staff and his players.

"I learned not to just be a wide receiver coach," Nix said. "Look at the other side of the ball. Look at the other positions. You gotta kind of be there for everybody."

Nix said he believes people like Kiffin are key in providing opportunities for more Black coaches.

"I think as time goes on, I think the door will continue to open up wider and wider," he said. "I've kind of told myself, I would love to be able to get to the highest level and be able to do that, but it's not a dealbreaker. Control the controllables, you know?"

