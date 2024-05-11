Prompt victors: Date with formal dance encourages Urbana boys lax to make quick work of Clarksburg

URBANA — Right from the postgame handshake line, the vast majority of Urbana High’s boys lacrosse team darted off the field, up the stairs of the bleachers and out of the home stadium.

There was no postgame huddle. It was unclear if the players had even managed to gather all of their belongings before the race began.

The prom beckoned Friday night, and it was closing in on 5 p.m. They still had to shower and get dressed before pictures and the rest of the night’s festivities could begin.

A 20-0 home win over Clarksburg that was played in a light rain and saw a running clock kick into effect early in the second half due to the lopsided nature of this Class 4A West Region I semifinal helped to expedite the process.

The Hawks improved to 16-0 and looked every bit like one of the state-title frontrunners they have been all season.

Eleven different players scored goals for Urbana, led by the two leading scorers, junior TJ Harne and senior Jacob Ward with four each. Sophomore goalie Zach Thayer didn’t face much action yet again and was only required to make a handful of saves.

“It was a good first step [in the postseason],” coach Gavin Donahue said, as the Hawks were coming off a first-round bye. “Just got to keep working, honestly.”

Urbana will host the 4A West Region I championship game at 5:45 p.m. Monday against Seneca Valley. The Hawks will be heavy favorites.

“We use everyone,” said Thayer, one of the youngest players on the team who has enjoyed an excellent season in goal for Urbana, boasting a save percentage of almost 70 percent. “No matter who it is, we know they are capable of doing something strong.”

As a sophomore at least a year away from attending a prom, Thayer was one of the players who didn’t have to rush off the field after the game.

“No stress,” he said.

The scene was somewhat reminiscent of what Thayer faces in games. He is basically all alone in one half of the field, while nearly all of the action is taking place in the other half.

“I don’t want to get too lost in the score,” he said. “I try and always have the mindset that we are either up by one of down by one. That helps keep my head in the game. I am always talking with my defense, no matter what the score is or the team we are playing.”

Thayer is naturally introverted. So, stepping into a prominent leadership position, especially as one of the youngest players in the starting lineup, has presented a challenge for him.

“He’s done a heck of a job,” Donahue said. “The guys look up to him. They listen to him when he is giving them feedback on a defensive breakdown and stuff like that. He is getting more vocal as the season has gone on, ... It took a little bit to get that out of him.”

Thayer credited the rest of the team for supporting him and helping to build his confidence. He also said playing behind two senior goalies last season provided some insights that he has been able to call upon this season.

“They taught me skills that I didn’t know,” he said.