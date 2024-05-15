'Promotion, or the chance of, at least has to be the aim'

[BBC]

Former Stoke City defender Denis Smith recently said that the club should aim to secure a place in the Championship top six next season.

We then asked you where you think the Potters will finish the 2024/25 campaign.

Here are some of the responses we received:

Steve: I respect Smithy so much and his mindset is that of a typical footballer, whether it’s professional or amateur. You expect to win every game. You walk onto the pitch buzzing. Sometimes you win, if you don’t, you’re gutted. It lasts until you play your next game which you expect to win! At the beginning of the season, you expect to be champions!

Adrian: Denis is totally correct! We must push on every season, not only to finish higher than last season, but for the opportunity to get promoted. When the 90 minutes starts and right up to the final whistle, we have to play to win. Every win puts you above the rest. Promotion, or the chance of, at least has to be the aim.

John: Should be ambitious and have high targets. The club needs to have a change of mindset and believe in themselves. Be prepared to work harder than ever for a great reward.

Barry: A lot of rebuilding needs to be done. Need to be formidable at home and build on that. Probably mid-table finish.