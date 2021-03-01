49ers' Mike McDaniel sees promotion to OC as 'natural evolution'

Promotion is 'natural evolution' for 49ers' OC McDaniel originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Mike McDaniel has worked closely with Kyle Shanahan over 13 NFL seasons with five different organizations.

Shanahan promoted McDaniel to 49ers offensive coordinator this offseason, but McDaniel does not figure his job description changes all that much.

"As far as my role, with the title changing, it’s the natural evolution of you as a coach and contributing to the game plan to assist the play-caller like it’s always been," McDaniel said on the 49ers Talk podcast. "As an offensive coordinator, I’m going to do much of the same."

McDaniel, who turns 38 this week, spent the previous three seasons as the 49ers' run game coordinator. Mike LaFleur held the title of passing game coordinator. LaFleur went to the New York Jets in January to serve as Robert Saleh's offensive coordinator.

That move prompted Shanahan to give McDaniel a new title.

McDaniel will work closely with Bobby Slowik, the team's passing game specialist, to create a game plan for each game to provide Shanahan with the tools to work as the team's play-caller.

McDaniel has worked with Slowik since the 2011 season with Washington. Slowik was a defensive assistant. The past two seasons with the 49ers, Slowik worked on the offensive side.

"We’ll devise the best game plan for Kyle to call a game to put our players in the best situations to succeed," McDaniel said.

McDaniel said Shanahan has always valued input and suggestions from his assistant coaches, and that that kind of inclusiveness has been a key in allowing coaches to develop.

"It’s one of the reasons that Kyle Shanahan produces high-level coaches everywhere he’s gone," McDaniel said. "I can’t stress enough. It’s one of our greatest competitive edges we have going, is Kyle's creating an atmosphere where you constantly have the opportunity to contribute.

"You can put forth whatever makes sense. If it’s a good idea, he’ll listen to it. If it’s a bad idea, he’ll get annoyed with you and move on with his life. But you have to earn it, and it’s something that’s always evolving."

