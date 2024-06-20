Promising stat offers hope for future of Justin Fields with Steelers

Make no mistake, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields has talent. There are things he can do in his game that few other quarterbacks can do. But thanks to a coaching staff in Chicago that wasn’t sure what to do with those skills, his first three seasons have been a series of massive peaks and valleys.

Now Fields is in Pittsburgh and while we aren’t sure if he will be the starting quarterback, he does have a great shot to develop in a stable setting with a future Hall of Fame quarterback and head coach to learn from.

When it comes to Fields game, a few numbers really stand out. One was shared by NFL writer Jarrett Bailey. He noted when Fields is on the move and throwing the football downfield, his catchable pass rate is 100 percent. Best in the NFL.

Per SIS, only one quarterback had a perfect 100% catchable pass percentage of passes 10+ yards downfield while throwing on the move (min. 10 attempts) Justin Fields pic.twitter.com/X0y1eGdf4U — Jarrett Bailey (@JBaileyNFL) June 18, 2024

Fields also has the distinction of being one of only three quarterbacks to throw for 40 or more touchdowns and rush for more than 2,000 yards in their first three NFL seasons. Fields also has 14 rushing touchdowns during that same stretch.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire