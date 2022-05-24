Promising Raiders rookie RB Sincere McCormick placed on injured reserve

It was literally a day ago that Sincere McCormick was named among the most likely undrafted free agents to make their team’s regular season roster. The promising rookie out of UT San Antonio was signed by the Raiders this offseason, joining a pretty crowded running back room, which should speak to his potential that anyone would think he’d break through to make the roster.

Well, that prediction looks like the kiss of death now as today the Raiders placed McCormick on injured reserve, seemingly ending his 2022 season even before minicamp.

There is always the possibility that he could be released with an injury settlement with the hopes of bringing him back during the season. Otherwise, the plan is to shelf McCormick until next year.

The UTSA legend put up monster numbers in his three college seasons.

He set school records for rushing yards (3,939), rushing TD’s (34), 100-yard rushing games (18) and all-purpose yards (4,438). As a junior in 2021, he set UTSA single season records with 298 carries for 1,479 yards and 15 TD’s and 1,663 all-purpose yards.

His 1663 yards from scrimmage and 15 touchdowns last season earned him Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year honors.

So, you can see why the Raiders might want to ‘stash’ him until 2023 when the running back room will be less crowded. Then we can revisit his chances of making the regular season roster.