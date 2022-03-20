Promising news on Zack Wheeler, Kyle Schwarber gets his favorite number

Promising news on Wheeler; Schwarber gets his favorite number originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

CLEARWATER, Fla. – Promising news out of Phillies camp Sunday. Zack Wheeler, over a bout with the flu, threw a 35-pitch bullpen session. He was pleased and so was the gaggle of instructors and team officials, including manager Joe Girardi and president of baseball ops Dave Dombrowski, that looked on.

"It was good," Wheeler said. "I was a little bit behind but we're on a good path now. Hopefully it continues."

He was able to continue throwing away from camp while getting over the flu.

"I wasn't feeling bad at all," he said. "I was able to get out there and do everything I do here, just at a different place. I didn't get off track by the flu at all. I just had the flu."

Wheeler will continue his progressions in the coming days – another bullpen session, followed by live batting practice. If all goes well, he will get into a couple of Grapefruit League games before camp breaks. He still hopes to be ready sometime in the first week of the regular season.

"That's the goal," he said. "If everything goes like it is right now, we should be good to go."

TORREYES IN THE HOUSE

Utility infielder Ronald Torreyes, who played in 111 games with the Phillies last season, signed a minor-league contract with the club and was invited to spring training. He worked out with the club Sunday.

Torreyes started 40 games at third base and 38 at shortstop for the Phils last season.

SCHWARBER ARRIVES

The Phillies officially announced Kyle Schwarber's four-year, $79 million contract.

Schwarber arrived in camp Sunday, did some work in the weight room and took batting practice indoors. He will officially be introduced during a news conference Monday morning.

It's possible that Schwarber will see time in the leadoff spot, as he did with Washington last season. The press release announcing Schwarber's signing pointed out that his .832 slugging percentage as a leadoff man was best in the majors in a single season since 1900 among players with at least 100 plate appearances.

To make room for Schwarber on the 40-man roster, the team placed pitcher Kent Emanuel on the 60-day injured list with an impingement in his left elbow.

LUCKY 13

Schwarber will wear No. 12, as he did with the Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals.

Catcher Rafael Marchan wore No. 12 last season. He had actually given up the number before Schwarber signed and gone back to No. 13, which he wore in 2020. He had given up No. 13 when the Phils signed veteran Brad Miller last season.

Like many players from Venezuela, Marchan wears No. 13 proudly.

"It's our national number," he said with a smile. "I've worn it since I was young. A lot of great players from my country have worn that number and I feel proud to wear it. There's a lot of history with that number. It comes with respect."

Dave Concepcion, Omar Vizquel, Ozzie Guillen, Salvador Perez, Freddy Galvis and Ronald Acuna Jr. are some notable Venezuelans who've worn 13.

GIBSON SHINES

Kyle Gibson, who will hold down one of the spots in the Phillies' season-opening rotation, pitched two scoreless innings in his spring debut against Atlanta on Sunday. He allowed two hits, walked none and struck out three. Sam Coonrod also pitched a scoreless frame and struck out a batter.

The Phillies lost, 5-1.

UP NEXT

Hans Crouse will start for the Phillies on Monday against the Yankees in Tampa. The Phils are expected to play a number of regulars, including Bryce Harper.

