Promising Inter Milan Teenager Has Three Offers in Serie A – Italy U21 Starlet Nearing Empoli Move

Inter Milan youngster Francesco Pio Esposito has no shortage of options as the management is looking to find him accommodation in the top flight.

The 18-year-old is the youngest of the three Esposito brothers who rose through the club’s ranks.

The striker spent the last campaign on loan at Spezia, reuniting with his older brother Salvatore.

The teenager scored three goals in 38 Serie B appearances. His overall displays were impressive considering his tender age and the fact that it was his maiden professional experience.

According to FcInterNews, Esposito currently has three options on the table from Serie A clubs.

The source names Cagliari and Lecce as the teenager’s staunchest admirers. Moreover, Parma have reportedly inquired about the Italian’s services.

At the moment, the formula of the transfer remains unknown. However, Inter’s desire to maintain control over Esposito’s future remains a certainty given the player’s great potential.

But while Francesco Pio’s next destination is yet to be unveiled, his older brother Sebastiano is all set to join Empoli.

The 21-year-old spent the last campaign on loan at Sampdoria. He contributed with six goals and as many assists in 22 Serie B appearances.

The Ligurians had an obligation to buy the striker in case of a promotion to Serie A, but they fell short in this regard.

Therefore, the Italy U21 starlet will embark on a new experience this summer. But first, he’ll need to sign a contract extension, as his Nerazzurri deal will expire in June 2025.

As the source tells it, Inter and Empoli should hold a meeting in the coming days to finalize the operation.

The report expects Esposito to join the Tuscans on loan. This could possibly include an obligation to buy in case the Azzurri avoid relegation to Serie B.