Promising injury update for Patriots TE Hunter Henry

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry left the field during Tuesday’s practice with an injury and was not at practice on Wednesday.

Now, there is an update in regards to his health, and it’s seemingly good news on the Patriots’ front. Per The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, Henry is expected to be fine with what was called a “minor injury.”

Henry was a big part of the Patriots passing game last season. He recorded 603 yards and nine receiving touchdowns. He was a key cog and became one of quarterback Mac Jones’ most reliable weapons.

Injuries have plagued him over the years, and the 2021 season was actually the first fully healthy season of his career. New England will need him to be a steadfast presence in the offense, as the team works in new pieces on that side of the football.

Patriots TE Hunter Henry, who missed practice today, is dealing with a minor injury and should return soon, per source. Minimal concern on his status. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 18, 2022

Even with Howe’s reporting, there will still obviously be concerns for Henry considering the team signed undrafted rookie free agent and former Buffalo Bill Jalen Wydermyer to a deal.

The Patriots are slated to face the Carolina Panthers in their second preseason game on Friday, and it has yet to be confirmed if Henry or the other starters will play in the game.

They sat out the team’s preseason opener against the New York Giants last Thursday.

