Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag addressing the Old Trafford crowd: "On behalf of the players, staff and myself I want to thank you all for the brilliant support during this season.

"As you know it wasn't an easy season, but one thing remained constant and that was the backing of you for the team.

"This season is not over yet. First we go to Brighton where we travel for three points and then we go to Wembley. And I promise you those players will give everything to get that cup and bring it to Old Trafford.

"We are sure you will be there supporting us - thank you, you are the best supporters in the world."